What’s driving government’s IT spending globally in 2023?

As governments continue to modernise legacy IT and invest in initiatives that improve access to digital services, spending in IT services and software appears to be steadily growing. According to a latest report by Gartner, worldwide government IT spending is stated to touch a total of $588.9 billion in 2023, a 6.8% YoY growth. Along with working on improving citizen experience, governments are also increasingly focusing on advancing digital skills within their workforces by providing modern tools and approaches. In 2023, Gartner forecasted that while there will be growth in spending across all aspects of technology but software, followed by IT services and internal services will see the highest spending increase.

