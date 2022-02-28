What was Madhabi Puri Buch heading as whole time member in SEBI?

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 28 has named Madhabi Puri Buch as the chairperson of the capital market regulator, the finance ministry sources confirmed to CNBC-TV18.

In 2017, Buch took charge as whole time member (WTM) at SEBI in Mumbai for a tenure of three years, which ended in October 2021.

What was Buch heading as WTM?

She was not only the first woman as WTM of SEBI, but also the first person from the private sector as well. She started her career with ICICI Bank.

Buch was nominated to lead a new technology committee set up by the market regulator.

As a WTM, she worked to enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate technology solutions for early detection of market anomalies.

To guide in pursuit to enhance technological capabilities and explore appropriate technology solutions for early detection of market anomalies, SEBI had constituted an ‘Advisory Committee for Leveraging Regulatory and Technology Solutions (ALeRTS)’ comprising of experts from various technology domains as members.

The terms of reference of the committee are to recommend future roadmaps and improvements in the various ongoing technology projects. The panel is also expected to guide SEBI in designing and framing requirements for the various in-house systems.

Alongside, the committee guides SEBI from a domain perspective in finding appropriate technology solutions, and in ascertaining the adequacy of SupTech / RegTech tools envisaged/proposed to be used in-house for improving its capabilities.

Prior to joining SEBI, Buch served as a consultant to the New Development Bank in Shanghai, China. She also served as the Head of the Singapore office of the private equity firm, Greater Pacific Capital.

Buch was also the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at ICICI Securities Limited and as Executive Director, on the Board of ICICI Bank. Buch also served as a non-executive director on the Boards of various companies.