What to look out for in the 10th anniversary edition of Traders Carnival

For the last decade, Traders Carnival has been a meeting place for professional traders and wannabes. The event has not only showcased some of the best traders in the country but has also helped others to learn from them and improve their trading performance. 17 conferences later, Traders Carnival is celebrating its 10th Anniversary at The Leela, Delhi from 16th to 18th November 2022.

Dharmaraj Janakiram, founder of Traders Carnival has lined up another group of professional traders in this three-day event who will be discussing their trade ideas, strategies, and the mental aspect of trading the markets. Of late cryptos have been a regular feature of Trader Carnival and will feature in this session too.

In a curtain raiser interview with Moneycontrol, Dharmaraj Janakiram talks about the various aspects of the 10th Anniversary celebrations of Traders Carnival.

What’s New in Espresso Traders Carnival on its 10th Anniversary celebrations?

Imagine a time in India a little over 10 years back when there was no platform for Traders in the financial markets to meet, interact, brainstorm, or even have a cup of tea together.

The story of Traders Carnival begins there.

A Decade Of Excellence

It all began on a cold winter morning on 26th October 2012 in Bangalore. History was made with the successful launch of the very first Edition of Espresso Traders Carnival. With this step, we single-handedly pioneered the residential conference format for stock trading enthusiasts in the Indian markets.

10 years and 17 Conferences later, we've only gone from strength to strength. Espresso Traders Carnival is now an established, nationally renowned brand with a flawless track record and instant name recognition in the trading community. The concept has stood the test of time and consistently delivered world-class content of the highest quality through a constellation of star speakers, all of them incredibly brilliant Traders.

Lifetime friendships and countless networking connections have been forged over days and nights of passionate conversations about making one's fortune on the Indian financial scene. The high return rate of participants proves that they continue to obtain a high value from attending the talks, catching up with old friends at previous Carnivals, and interacting on a one-to-one basis with our market experts.

Our last edition held in July 2022 at Bangalore was our biggest yet, attended by 324 participants over a 4-day residential programme. This stupendous success proves beyond doubt that the multi-day residential format engenders extended and intensive engagement between participants, sponsors, organizers, and speakers for the full event duration. Moreover, it presents our sponsors with a captive audience of knowledgeable, professional, and high net worth Individuals (HNIs) looking for the next big thing.

The 10th anniversary (18th edition) of Espresso Traders Carnival will be held at The Leela, Delhi from 16th to 18th November 2022. We expect a little over 300 Traders to participate in the Delhi Carnival.

Here’s what to expect from our world-class speakers this time around.

What will be the format for the Trader's Carnival?

Traders Carnival, as in previous years since its inception in 2012, will continue to be a residential 3-day Conference.

Why Residential?

Most Traders tend to have a kinaesthetic approach towards learning about the markets. For instance, most would prefer to sit in an in-person setting, or over a meal, a cup of coffee, or maybe an adult beverage. Every Traders Carnival Conference meets all these requirements in one go, including the one starting in Delhi on 16 November 2022.

What can a participant expect from the event?

A participant, at any level, whether she is a beginner, intermediate level, or advanced, can look forward to the following, at Delhi

• A more than basic understanding of how markets work

• Several strategies on how to trade options - all of buying, selling, defined risk paired option strategies

• She can learn how to implement risk management, position sizing, and money management processes into her trading

• Cryptocurrencies - How to trade, and invest in crypto assets, even buying and selling options in the crypto.

• Crypto - How to earn passive income, unattended, via farming, staking, mining, lending, and borrowing on Defi Platforms. Needless to say, these are high-risk, high-reward plays in the space. DYOR!

• Learn how to discover Defi platforms that can enable you to double your assets in 47.44 days. Using the rule of 72

• Make Trader friends for a lifetime with hundreds of great folks from all over India.

• Traders Carnival is famed for its hospitality. Enjoy the company of market-crazy people over 3 days of great food, beverages, and interesting conversations!

Who are the speakers at the 18th Edition of Espresso Traders Carnival and what are their competencies?

Keynote Speaker - Dr. Seema Jain

Dr. Seema Jain is a unique combination of a trained physicist with a PhD who is also an active Trader and Investor in the stock market. Dr. Jain is among that rare breed of women traders who are SEBI Registered Research Analysts in the stock market.

Over her long and illustrious career in the stock markets, Dr. Jain has published over 5000 research reports, as well as 1000+ free educational videos on her YouTube channel. She is extremely passionate about educating people on investing correctly in the stock market. Dr. Jain is also the founder and chief mentor at Stock Pro, among the country’s leading stock market online training institutes.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, she will demonstrate how to predict possible breakout stocks by using technical and fundamental analysis, as well as combining it with technological tools.

Sivakumar Jayachandran

Sivakumar Jayachandran is an ace scalper who belongs to the elite club of traders who’ve generated consistent returns through buying options. His vision is to empower retail investors who are often at the receiving end in markets dominated by big players. As part of his vision, he is actively involved in mentoring other traders.

Sivakumar loves to share his entire knowledge of scalping techniques and performs live trades to demonstrate the efficacy of scalping, something which is unheard of in the market. To help traders decode the markets, he has also developed an artificial intelligence-based app called “OI Pulse”, and takes an active interest in upgrading the software as per changing market conditions.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Sivakumar will teach attendees how to make a killing in the options buying space.

Siva tweets at @justsiva

Jegathesan Durairaj

Popularly known as @itjegan on Twitter, this is a man who wears many hats: risk-defined options strategist, algo trader, YouTuber, financial guide, and trainer. Jegan commenced his career in the stock market with Rs 3 lakh in capital in 2015. To date, he has accumulated Rs 4 crore of wealth through trading, which works out to an effective CAGR of 66% over 7 years.

Jegan has also automated all his trading strategies through a complete algo setup, with a total managed fund size close to Rs 100 crores.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Jegan will disclose the secrets of how he achieved his stupendous 66% CAGR feat.

Sharique Shamsudheen

Sharique Samsudheen is an entrepreneur, YouTuber, and active trader who looks mainly for short-term trading opportunities. He believes in making conservative but consistent returns. He runs a growing community of nearly 5000 options sellers making consistent profits. His huge YouTube following of over 11.3 lakh subscribers is a testament to the success of his methods.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Sharique will reveal the methods for achieving consistent returns in short-term trading.

Shijumon Antony

Shiju’s claim to fame is achieving an ROI of over 1000% in a single year. He is a full-time trader and mentor in Bank Nifty weekly options, who’s diversified his trading strategy through both option buying and writing — directional as well as non-directional.

Shiju has a flair for unique expiry trading strategies, which was demonstrated during Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Goa, where he achieved a 50% ROI on his capital during the last 1 hour of LIVE expiry trading.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Shiju will talk about an underrated but very important aspect of trading, which is trading skills.

Shiju is reachable on Twitter at @shijumonantony

Super Trader Lakshya

Lakshya boasts a “super” YouTube following of over 3.4 lakh subscribers. His focus is on analyzing and trading the Indian markets based on technical and global setup synchronization. He likes being flexible in his approach toward both bull and bear markets.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Lakshya will share his simple but effective strategies, as well as how to book losses and yet bounce back stronger than before.

Lakshya tweets from @Sanju_lakshya

Jitendder Singh

Jitendder Singh is a self-styled “turtle trader with a sniper rifle”. With a trading experience of 16 years under his belt, he is a veteran in trading psychology, its development, and management, as well as disciplined execution.

He primarily trades in derivatives - options & futures. A trader who’s undergone the entire spectrum from losses to blockbuster profits, he believes in practical solutions that just work.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Jitendder will share his journey and life lessons with a captivated audience.

Jitendder tweets at @jitender33

Amit Seth

Amit Seth is one of the most recognizable personalities in the market, thanks to his numerous appearances on mainstream business TV channels. His domain focus is combining price action with momentum and trend.

Amit is one of the first people in India to introduce the concept of “market neutral pair trades”. A risk-averse trader who believes in defined strategies, he will leave the audience spellbound as he reveals the tricks of his trade at Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi.

Amit tweets from @maverickamit01

Praful Kulkarni

Praful is as serious about options as he is about maintaining his six-pack abs. A former bureaucrat who left the civil service to pursue his dreams of making it big in the stock market, he’s the founder of AlphaLeo Capital and specializes in short-volume trading as well as trading psychology.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Praful will expound on both the aforementioned topics, as well as get the audience hooked on the importance of a fitness regime!

Twitter - @prafulkarn18

Kapil Dhama

Kapil Dhama is a grizzled veteran who actively trades in the stock market using price action and options adjustment strategies. An expert in the art of options adjustment, he’s passionate about educating people on options trading and price action as well.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Kapil will educate the audience about busting common options and strategies myths.

Twitter - @kapildhama

Pradeep Simhan

Pradeep at his core is a deep value investor in the stock markets, as well as a long-term Bitcoin maximalist and crypto enthusiast who spends his time understanding and mitigating smart contract risk. He has given several talks on crypto strategies at conferences across India.

His passion is the DeFi space and the extraction of yield from cryptocurrency, seeing unlimited possibilities in the growth and promise of this upcoming financial system.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Pradeep will teach the audience how to dig for and identify early gems and rising stars in the crypto space.

Twitter - @psimhan

Siddharth Bhanushali

Siddharth Bhanushali is a professional trader, Investor, and Entrepreneur. He is a co-founder and promoter of Siddharth Bhanushali Advisory Pvt Ltd. He was exposed to entrepreneurialism at a young age and started his journey into the stock market at the age of 18 years.

He witnessed a lot of ups and downs in his early trading days. Soon he realized that he needs to start learning more profoundly to become a consistent trader. In his pursuit to become a professional Trader and after years of effort and hard work, he became profitable and more consistent with his Trading. In 2012, he, along with a small team of traders, started managing clients' funds and portfolios. In 2017, He started educating people to make a positive impact on their financial life.

He has made it a personal mission to make a positive impact on the financial life of 1 Crore families by 2025. He started putting quality educational content on his YouTube channel just after the Covid outbreak in 2020. The quality of the content and followers' trust and love has helped the channel to grow to ~900K+ subscribers organically in less than 2 years. He has established himself as one of the top trainers in stock market training and personal transformation. So far, he has trained more than 60000+ students across the globe.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi, Siddharth will share with you how to trade and earn even in volatile markets.

Pranav Daure

Filmmaker/Designer by passion is now a Banknifty trader and scalping is his niche.

Stepped into the share market in 2009 and simultaneously studied at NID (National Institute of Design). Being in the market with the basic knowledge and practicing for many years made a good amount of return till 2016. From 2016 to 2019 was a losing streak and by the end of 2019 went back to basics and stuck to the 1% rule. Now trading on a setup learnt from his guru Sivakumar Jayachandran and trained more than 500 Banknifty Scalpers with daily live commentary on zoom with all of them.

Very much interested in casino games like Roulette, where have mastered the winning streak as well.

Puneet Singh Kathuria

Puneet Singh Kathuria is a Long-Term Trader in the stock market.

Works on the Philosophy of 80:20

80% Long Term

20% Short term

And it works great in every sphere of Life

Introduced to Stock Market in the year 2000 by his father,

and started actively trading since 2007 and became a full-time Trader/Investor.

His forte is finding big breakouts and riding a few stock doing Pyramiding. Let winners Run for the maximum time

Had lots of ups and downs and Survived all drawdowns. Now compounding wealth and knowledge and sharing knowledge to create wealth.

The vision is to empower and share systems and filters to create wealth learned over time.

Puneet's favorite belief is 'SYSTEM WORKS PEOPLE FAIL’

Puneet tweets at @SuccessIsMyJob

Asit Baran Pati

Asit belongs to that cream of Options Traders who have made it big by using option-buying strategies. He has a ranking system that tells him when to go ‘all in’

For a refreshing change, at Delhi, Asit will share his journey about how he recovered from 8-digit drawdowns. This should help you, as a fellow trader, with the pitfalls to avoid.

Santosh Pasi

Santosh is a professional Option Seller. At Delhi, he will share with you how he has managed to successfully move from discretionary trading to Algo-based automated systems and let them run on auto-pilot.

More importantly, he will share pitfalls to avoid, so crucial for traders, whether amateur or pro.

Amit Gulecha

Amit is a professional full-time Trader, also from Mumbai. He is a Veteran Trader, his forte is Trading Psychology.

At Delhi, there are chances you could get one brilliant idea from Amit over breakfast, lunch, or dinner or the ubiquitous drinks that could change the way you trade, and move to consistent profits.

DJ

Officially known as Dharmaraj Janakiram, DJ prefers to be called such by his friends (and even his enemies). The co-founder of Traders Carnival along with his enigmatic wife Rekha, DJ has pioneered the residential conference market in India for a decade, working ceaselessly to conduct Carnivals around the country and abroad regularly. He believes in constantly evolving in the process of providing greater value to anyone associated with Espresso Traders Carnival.

DJ’s current passion is in the DeFi crypto space, where he loves to invest in the latest, cutting-edge projects before anyone else cashes in on them. His uncanny knack for finding these diamonds in the rough, ROI dApps, and AI-assisted trading bots has resulted in him achieving a daily ROI of 1.5% for over 99 consecutive days and counting. No, that is not a typo.

DJ is also available to consult in the DeFi space for those with a capital of $200k and above.

At Espresso Traders Carnival 2022, DJ will share with attendees how exactly to follow his strategy and make the same amazing ROI he’s currently raking in. Even better, he will share how you can discover these platforms, metrics to help you separate the good projects from bad ones, and more!

Abhishek Kar

Abhishek, who likes to be called Dr VWAP, is a veteran derivatives trader who also doubles as a prolific speaker at popular events. His claim to fame is a globally top ranking podcast and a combined social media following of over 10 lakh.

Abhishek will be making his speaking debut at Espresso Traders Carnival 2022 Delhi with a characteristic bang. He will be talking about VWAPs (no surprises there), plus another secret indicator that he'll reveal exclusively at the Carnival. That's one more unmissable reason to add to the list!

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.