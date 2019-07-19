What the bond versus equity yield gap is telling us about market’s next move

Highlights

- 10 year bonds have dipped to 6.3 percent- Bond and equity yield spreads tend to work in cycles- Yields spread is going through a contractionary phase

- Equity markets should either correct or consolidate

-------------------------------------------------

Bond yields and earnings yields are among the two most important decision making tools for money managers. Active market participants keep on shifting the capital across the equity and bond instruments depending on their attractiveness on a relative basis. While bond yield is a measure of the current yield that is calculated by dividing the interest income by the market price of the bond, Earnings yield is in the inverse of price-earnings ratio and calculated by dividing earnings per share by the market price of the stock.

Investors are again facing a challenge of capital allocation as the yields on 10 year bonds have reached 6.3 percent currently and have witnessed a steep decline of nearly 110 bps in the last two months. The key question right now is whether one should stick to equity markets - which are hovering near life time highs or switch to bond markets - when the rate cut is around the corner.

Is there a correlation between the two yields?

The spread between bond and equity market yields tend to work in phases. Historical data suggests that during a contractionary phase (when the yield differential reduces), the equity market either consolidates or corrects. On the contrary, the market gives strong and sharp upmoves during an expansion phase (when the yield differential increases).

Between July 2010 and 2013, the differential continued to decline and equity markets were in a long phase of consolidation with index hovering in a broad range of 10 percent on either side. The spreads formed a bottom of 1.8 percent in July 2013 and started the expansionary phase. The gap widened to around 4 percent and the equity markets went berserk with Nifty surging 50 percent over the next 18 months (upto Jan 2015).

The next phase was again a contraction phase when nifty went through a period of consolidation and intermittent corrections of 10-15 percent between Jan 2015 to December 2016. The spreads again bottomed near 1.8 percent at the time of demonetisation and Nifty resumed its uptrend and jumped by 40 percent over the next 18 months.

So where is the nifty headed right now?

The 10 year bond yields peaked at around 8 percent in July-August last year and has been on a downward spiral ever since. Successive rate cuts by the RBI along with a slowdown in the domestic economy are the primary reasons for this decline. The performance of equity markets has been in stark contrast as the equity market yields have been flat on the back of mild earnings growth and stable performance from the headline indices.

The yield spread gap between the equity and bond markets has been narrowing since July 2018 which suggests that the current phase is again a contractionary phase. The Nifty has corrected once and appears to be consolidating currently as the index returns are closer to zero in the past 12 months. The spread between the two yields is around 2.8 percent at present and is in a clear downtrend.

The analysis indicates that the cycle is just 12 months old and market should either consolidate or correct - until the gap narrows to the historical bottom of 1.8 percent. Also, the current equity market yields are hovering around 3.5 percent – which is closer to the lower end of 10-year band. The valuation multiples appear expensive even on an absolute basis and therefore the possibility of correction, rather than consolidation, appears more likely in near to medium term.