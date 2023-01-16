 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

What Tata Steel looks for in candidates: Sponge and T-shaped talent

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 16, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Tata Steel seeks accountability, responsiveness, people development and collaboration, its HR chief said.

Tata Steel's HR chief has some advice for job hoppers and maybe for her younger self: Do as much hopping as you want till you are 35.

Hiring at Tata Steel used to range from 600 to 700 white collar positions annually on average. However, hiring has been as high as 2,000 in FY23, not only due to attrition, but also because of growth, a trend that may be maintained in FY24.

The $32 billion Tata Group company is concentrating on certain skills, but is clear on what future skills it wants.

“We are looking for people in digital analytics and AI (artificial intelligence) who want to come into the manufacturing industry,” Atrayee Sanyal, VP of HR Management at Tata Steel, told Moneycontrol.

The company is also focusing on sustainability.

“Sustainability in manufacturing and environmental science within manufacturing is another skill that we think that we need to focus on,” she said.