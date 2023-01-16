What Tata Steel looks for in candidates: Sponge and T-shaped talent

Tata Steel's HR chief has some advice for job hoppers and maybe for her younger self: Do as much hopping as you want till you are 35.

Hiring at Tata Steel used to range from 600 to 700 white collar positions annually on average. However, hiring has been as high as 2,000 in FY23, not only due to attrition, but also because of growth, a trend that may be maintained in FY24.

The $32 billion Tata Group company is concentrating on certain skills, but is clear on what future skills it wants.

“We are looking for people in digital analytics and AI (artificial intelligence) who want to come into the manufacturing industry,” Atrayee Sanyal, VP of HR Management at Tata Steel, told Moneycontrol.

The company is also focusing on sustainability.

“Sustainability in manufacturing and environmental science within manufacturing is another skill that we think that we need to focus on,” she said.

While research and development and technology have always been in focus, the concentration has shifted from known materials to new materials.

“Fibreglass reinforced polymer R&D and composites R&D – those are the kind of people we’ll need for the future,” the HR chief said.

ALSO READ | How Tata Steel turned to ‘diamond mining’ to retain talent: A walk-through with HR chief

Apart from niche talent, bread-and-butter skills remain popular, including mechanical, electrical, metallurgy, and mining. Besides, most recruits get a chance to pursue management degrees while on the job.

“We have an in-house XLRI programme in which many of the engineers who come from the IITs want to experience management. We give them that opportunity,” Sanyal said. “They are allowed to take a sabbatical for two years where they go for a learning of their choice, and they come back.”

T-shape

Unlike earlier, Tata Steel trains a set number of recruiters and does not allow just anyone to take interviews.

These expert recruiters ask questions that gauge the functional, behavioural, and cultural assimilation of candidates. Whenever Sanyal interacts with recruiters and hiring managers, she advises them to look for T-shaped talent.

The T-shape is a metaphor for an individual's strengths, with the vertical line representing expertise, discipline and knowledge of a field, and the horizontal line representing cross-discipline competencies and the ability to collaborate with professionals in other industries or roles, according to Indeed, a jobs portal.

ALSO READ | What Ericsson looks for in candidates when hiring

“Recruiters need to look for depth and width and depending on how high you are rising, you need to look for depth in at least one or two areas that the person can talk about in great detail – that’s where you do the functional check,” the VP said. “For leadership positions, width holds more importance. If you are unable to gather width of experience, knowledge, and ability to think in ambiguity, then you are in a problem.”

Crucial behavioural traits

Tata Steel also looks for four important behavioural traits – accountability, responsiveness, people development and collaboration.

“If we can display these four behaviours, we can do things in an agile manner,” Sanyal said.

While hiring managers, the HR chief maintains a candidate is never asked what they will do in the role but what they have already done.

ALSO READ | What TVS Motor Company looks for in candidates when hiring

“People can take you up to the blue sky saying, I will do this and that,” she explained. “It's all about proof – what has been done which is innovative, technology-driven and has changed business models. If they can give the examples of what is already there, then you get a better sense of the candidate.”

Advice for job hoppers

Sanyal has some advice for job hoppers and maybe for her younger self: Do as much hopping as you want till you are 35.

“After that, if you want to get into a leadership position, be there and share the fate of the company that you want to make a great company,” she suggested.

However, if you only think of your own fate, then it will not work out in a leadership position in the corporate world, she said.

“Now you want to start a company of your own, close it down and be in another company. It's up to you,” she said.

ALSO READ | Citigroup hiring chief speaks on what company looks for in candidates

Sanyal always tells freshers to “be a sponge” and absorb whatever comes their way. Many people join an organisation thinking they are only meant for strategic and glamorous roles, she highlighted.

“If you are asked to go and photocopy a document, do that. If you are asked to create an excel sheet and keep tinkering with the numbers time and again, do that,” she said. “Be a sponge, but be a sponge with purpose. Ask your leader why you are doing it. If you keep doing that and the word curiosity remains with you, that’s what makes you into a better professional,” she said.