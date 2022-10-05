What SME owners should know about leadership objectives

Having interacted with a multitude of small and medium enterprises owners and leaders over the years, I have noticed many different aspects of leadership traits but not all are useful to grow business.

A workplace that fosters healthy and open communication and discourages toxic management should be the objective of any business leader. While setting objectives for leaders, it is imperative that those are measurable goals and not wishful thinking.

To navigate the SME through a turbulent and transient economy, leaders should focus on skills that drive growth, with lower attrition and better productivity. Here are a few that could prove to be essential for SME leaders:

1. Be more agile

The coronavirus pandemic taught SME owners how important agility is. Irrespective of the business, in the new economy, you need to be able to show resilience even if you fall. Quickly recover from the failings and be roughly right in driving new initiatives.

To practice this skill, inspire employees to get data for disconfirmation bias, have risk heat maps and plan scenario mapping. This will help in case things go south.

2. Acquire better EQ

Emotional quotient (EQ) is by far the best predictor of performance as 80 percent of top performers have higher EQ. In driving a better workplace, EQ is more critical than intelligence quotient (IQ). As you know, it is the ability to understand and use emotions to solve problems or enhance creativity.

To mobilise this ability, focus on self awareness, empathy and social awareness. Spend up to an hour at the end of each day to write down the emotions you have had, reflect on them and decide the good, bad and the extremely painful issues to be addressed.

3. Acquire the ability to listen

Whenever I ask, SME leaders say they are excellent listeners but research shows that 90 percent of the people are poor listeners. The ability to really listen to your employees is critical and one of the reasons why some companies quickly got back to normal activities after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Being heard motivates employees. You will be able to gain more insights from the people who are on the frontline.

When someone is giving you suggestions, irrespective of their position, pay full attention to what is being said without interrupting the person. This encourages constructive criticism, which will encourage employees to find data that would lead to disconfirmation bias.

By opening up, you will get inputs for better agility. You can encourage your staff to provide constructive criticism and suggestions through emails, surveys, or a 10-minute discussion every day with whoever requests such a meeting.

4. Delegate more, micromanage less

Most sub-Rs 100 crore SME owners manage the bulk of the critical tasks reasonably well and are reluctant to delegate.

Unless you start trusting your team to carry out tasks with little or no interference, you will find huge challenges in growth. Empower them to get things done and that will reduce the management toxicity and stress.

Monitor progress on agreed timelines but do not breathe down their necks and keep firing instructions. It will reduce your workload and freeing up time for strategic thinking and innovation.

5. Focus on building motivated teams

Most SME leaders face the problem of attracting and retaining talent. You may want more diversity in your teams to drive innovation and growth. Most SMEs have a disproportionate gender imbalance and perhaps you should do more on gender parity to start with. Use gender-hidden recruitment practices as a starting point.

Help employees acquire new skills by sending them to training programmes or mentoring them in-house. Seek your peers from other industries to come and interact with your teams.

6. Help your employees by knowing them better

Try to know more about your team’s strengths and weaknesses. Offer constructive feedback and support wherever necessary, even if it is personal.

Schedule a weekly open door policy for any employee to barge in and share problems–work or otherwise. Offer free counselling when needed. Create events where families are also invited.

Remember to have actionable targets for these objectives. Over time you may want to tweak some for other goals as well.