What should investors do post SBI Q2 results: buy, sell or hold?

Global brokerage firms such as CLSA, Nomura and Deutsche Bank maintained their buy as the public sector bank SBI turned profitable on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis and nomalisation in asset quality.

The country’s biggest bank made a net profit of Rs 944.87 crore for the September quarter, against a net loss of Rs 4,875.85 crore during the previous quarter. The profit was lower by 40 percent from Rs 1,581.55 crore in the September quarter last year.

Reacting to the results, State Bank of India pared gains on Tuesday a day after it reported 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in the net profit to Rs 944 crore. The stock was trading 1.4 percent lower at 09:40 AM.

Provisions towards non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 10,184.5 crore, down 39 percent from Rs 16,715 crore as on September quarter a year ago. Sequentially, it declined 22 percent from Rs 13,038 crore.

“Credit cycle is clearly showing recovery signs, as evident in the declining size of watch-list (~1% of advances) and the lower slippages from the core corporate pool. We expect slippages to moderate further in 2HFY19, while the resolution of stressed power assets remains an important event to watch for in the near term (66% of power assets are rated A- or above),” Motilal Oswal said in a report.

“We increase our FY19 projections by 11 percent, while our FY20 earnings estimates stand largely unchanged – we expect RoA/RoE to improve to 0.6%/11.4% by FY20. We maintain Buy with a revised target price of Rs370,” it said.

Here’s how global brokerage firms reacted post-SBI Q2 results:

CLSA: Buy| Target: Rs 370

CLSA marinated its buy rating on SBI post Q2 results with a target of Rs 370. The asset quality is normalizing which is a positive sign. Additionally, deferral of provisioning on Essar Steel lifts earnings.

Moderation in credit costs is likely to support sharp recovery in profit from the next financial year. CASA uptick is key to support loan growth, said the note.

Nomura: Buy| Target Rs 360

Nomura marinated its buy rating on SBI post Q2 results with a target price of Rs 360. September quarter performance was better on core pre-provisioning operating profit and in line on asset quality.

The global investment bank expects the net interest margins (NIMs) to improve from current levels with normalised credit costs in the next financial year. “The valuations look reasonable, given the improving pricing power and stable asset quality,” added the note.

Deutsche Bank Research: Buy| Target Rs 365

Deutsche Bank marinated its buy rating on SBI post Q2 results with a target of Rs 365. The public sector bank seems to be turning the corner, and it expects better trends ahead.

“Asset quality trend has improved as GNPA declined sequentially despite lower recoveries. The pace of recovery should sustain, as it expects credit costs to decline,” said the note.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.