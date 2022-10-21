What next for Kerala-based Dhanlaxmi Bank?

Dhanlaxmi Bank is confronting a crisis again—this time one triggered by a shareholders’ revolt.

The Thrissur, Kerala-based lender may face action by the banking regulator after a section of shareholders called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to suspend powers of the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) related to capital spending.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unhappy with the shareholders’ action because, under existing regulations, it is the central bank’s prerogative to delegate or remove powers of the MD and CEO of a private bank, according to a person familiar with the development.

If shareholders proceed with the decision to suspend powers of the CEO, it could lead to RBI action, said the person cited above, requesting not to be named.

On October 20, the bank informed the stock exchanges that a section of shareholders led by businessman B Ravindran Pillai had called an EGM on November 12, seeking to suspend the MD and CEO’s powers related to capital expenditure, among other issues.

Nine shareholders, who together have about a 13 percent stake in the bank, have called the EGM, according to the exchange filing. Apart from Pillai, the shareholders are B Govindan, Hareendran C K, Rajesh K, Vincent C.D, Vipin A. S, Sreedevi K, George Kollannur and B Sasidharan.

“The regulator is unhappy with the way shareholders plan to decide on the powers of RBI-appointed CEO. There could be RBI action if shareholders proceed with the plan,” said the person cited above.

Past woes and earlier exits:

The RBI has been monitoring the situation at the bank after former CEO Sunil Gurbaxani was thrown out by shareholders, and several top level exits. The RBI has two nominees on the board of the bank.

Dhanlaxmi Bank’s board and top management have witnessed a series of exits in the past. Most such resignations were due to differences between the board members.

Former CEO Gurbaxani, in an interview with Moneycontrol, had alleged that a section of shareholders conspired to oust him.

“The bank needs deep surgery and this bandage approach will not work. Secondly, the professional approach used by me was never accepted by these shareholders. Hence the conspiracy,” Gurbaxani had said.

In December, G Subramonia Iyer, part-time chairman of the bank, resigned citing personal reasons. Iyer had retired as executive director at Uco Bank and was one of the three members of a committee of directors appointed by the RBI in October 2020 to run the bank after shareholders voted out Gurbaxani as CEO.

Capital problems

The worsening capital position of the bank, too, is a worrying factor for the RBI. Earlier this year, Dhanlaxmi Bank shareholders warned of an impending financial crisis, citing uncontrolled expenditure resulting in a worsening cost-to-income ratio and falling capital adequacy.

Currently, the bank has a capital adequacy ratio of just over 12 percent, meaning it is under RBI’s close watch and cannot expand its business until it ramps up capital.

When contacted, Dhanlaxmi Bank CEO Shivan J K refused to comment on the shareholders’ move. An email sent to the RBI seeking comment didn’t elicit any response.

The numbers

In the quarter ended June 2022, Dhanlaxmi Bank reported a net loss of Rs 26.4 crore on account of higher expenses and increased provisions. Provisions refer to the money set aside by banks against risky loans.

Revenue in April-June quarter was down to Rs 237 crore from Rs 246 crore in the year-ago period. Interest income rose to Rs 258 crore from Rs 218 crore.

If the shareholders suspend the powers of the CEO on revenue and capital expenditure, that will leave the CEO with the power only to spend funds for statutory payments like salaries and wages and central and state taxes.

Shareholders have said the CEO’s powers should be suspended until proper quorum and composition of the Board of Directors of the Bank, audit committee, and other mandatory committees of the Board are reinstated and guidelines of Reserve bank of India and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are fully complied with.

A 5-member Board!

At present, the RBI has two directors on the Board of the bank-- DK Kashyap and Jayakumar Yarasi. At this point, the number of directors on the bank’s board has shrunk to just five (including the CEO) from its full strength of nine members.

Other directors who remain include C K Gopinathan, who is also a major investor in the bank with a 10 percent stake, and an independent director, G Rajagoplan Nair.

Market regulator SEBI requires listed companies to have a minimum of six directors on the Board.

On June 1, Moneycontrol reported that shareholders had raised alarm on the lender’s financial situation and rising costs even as its board tried to recover from two back-to-back resignations.

Unhappy shareholders

Shareholders who moved the EGM request are unhappy with the performance of the CEO, particularly in connection with managing the capital position of the bank, said a major shareholder who spoke to Moneycontrol on condition of anonymity.

“It’s been almost two years since the new CEO joined. Perhaps, the CEO didn’t meet the expectation of the shareholders, leading to such an action,” said the person.

Directors of Dhanlaxmi Bank include C K Gopinathan (10 per cent), MA Yussuffali (5 percent), Kapil Wadhawan (5 percent), Shital Raghu Kataria (2.63 percent) and Vespera Fund (4.42 percent).

Shivan joined Dhanlaxmi bank as CEO in January, 2021. Prior to her appointment, Shivan was with the State Bank of India group. Dhanlaxmi Bank ousted Gurbaxani, the RBI-appointed MD and CEO, with over 90 percent votes polled against his appointment.

Settlement of legal cases

At the November 12 EGM, shareholders will consider authorising CK Gopinathan to settle a writ petitions in the Kerala High Court by persuading the petitioners to withdraw the litigation.

A few former directors moved the High Court seeking judicial intervention to direct the Bank to place their candidacy for directorship at the Annual General Meeting.

The petitioners are K M Madhusoodanan, P Mohanan and Prakash DL. According to the person quoted above, a settlement is likely with the shareholders and the bank is looking to fill the remaining board positions, meeting the “fit and proper” criteria of the central bank.