What Nalanda's exit means for Mindtree

Reports of Nalanda Capital, one of Mindtree’s largest institutional investors, tendering its entire 10.61 percent stake in the L&T open offer has come as a surprise.

According to a CNBC-TV18 report, the Pulak Prasad-led Nalanda Capital has been vocal against L&T's hostile takeover bid for Mindtree. The investor had backed Mindtree promoters to the extent that raised regulator’s eyebrows.

It is hardly a wonder that the sudden tendering of shares by Nalanda has raised questions. Though experts have mixed opinions about why the company tendered its shares, most agree that the way Nalanda went about supporting Mindtree did raise concerns.

Recently reports of Nalanda canvassing minority shareholders from selling their shares came out. The investor was claimed to have caused unnecessary confusion by canvassing other shareholders from selling their shares by asking for a higher price.

The recommendation from the committee of independent directors’ that said the L&T’s offer price of Rs 980 is fair and reasonable. Mindtree shares were trading between Rs 950 and Rs 970 since the announcement of IDC recommendation on June 12.

These are the few concerns raised by the proxy advisory firm Ingovern Research Services in a letter it wrote to the market regulator Securities and Exchanges Board of India (Sebi) recently.

Explaining the issue, a corporate governance expert told Moneycontrol, "Nalanda created dissonance by asking for a higher price from L&T for Mindtree shares. In that case, they should have offered a competing price, which they did not." They have no basis to stop minority shareholders from tendering their shares, the expert added.

According to a Times of India report, Sebi has sought a reply from Nalanda regarding the same.

While some reports have said that Nalanda might have tendered shares due to pressure from regulators and also from investors of Nalanda Capital, others say it could have been a business decision. "They (Nalanda) are big investment fund and the move could probably a business decision rather than pressure," an analyst said.

Will this help L&T? Probably.

L&T launched the open offer to buy 31 percent Mindtree shares on June 17. Even with 10.6 percent shares, it still leaves the company an additional 20 percent before the open offer ends on June 28. "L&T still has a long way to go before reaching 31 percent," an analyst said.