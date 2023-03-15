 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What Mastercard looks for in candidates when hiring?

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:07 PM IST

Close to 400 freshers and interns from various leading colleges across India joined the multinational financial services company in 2022 alone, with an average gender diversity of over 46 percent.

Mastercard continues to hire for tech roles in India across levels in skills such as software development, data analytics, AI & ML, cybersecurity among others.

Being a tech-led company that is growing and diversifying globally, Mastercard India is actively hiring science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) talent.

In 2022, recruitment numbers in India were nearly 50 percent more than those in 2021.

In addition to continuous hiring, the focus has been on enhancing diversity, employee experience, and expanding capabilities with the presence of teams across business units, including Technology, Cyber & Intelligence (C&I), and Data & Services (D&S).

