What lies ahead for India’s lithium village in Jammu

Irfan Amin Malik
Feb 17, 2023 / 11:06 AM IST

Not everyone is thrilled about the discovery. “If we are displaced, we will lose everything. Given the abundant quantity of lithium being found here, we are pretty sure that our land and properties will be taken from us,” said one villager.

For India, the discovery of lithium in J&K comes at a crucial time because the world’s focus is now on electric vehicles.

After the Geological Survey of India (GSI) last week discovered whopping 5.9 million tonnes of lithium reserves in Salal village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, some villagers are desperately waiting for the government to start operations.

The announcement of the lithium discovery is the talk of the town and people, including the village heads, are waiting for the government’s detailed statement about what will be India’s first major lithium project.

“We are excitedly waiting for the government to start the extraction of lithium in our village. We expect firms that will extract lithium here to provide employment opportunities to local youths,” said Mukesh Thakur, an engineer from Salal.

Thakur, 27, is happy to see his village make a mark. “I am proud that my village will help India because lithium is a crucial component for the production of rechargeable batteries used in electric vehicles and electronic devices. Domestic lithium production can give our country an edge over other nations. Our gross domestic product (GDP) will also rise because now our lithium imports will fall and exports will rise,” he gushed.