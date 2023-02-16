 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What layoffs? Wealth of Silicon Valley's eight billionaires tops 50% of households

Feb 16, 2023 / 11:00 PM IST

Silicon Valley, which is located in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of California, continued to account for around one-fourth of the American tech workforce till 2022-end

At a time when big tech firms based in Silicon Valley have slashed jobs citing gloomy economic conditions, a study has revealed that the region's economy is at "full employment", and that it continues to hold a high concentration of American billionaires.

"Silicon Valley’s unemployment rate reached pre-pandemic levels by April 2022 and hit a historic low of 1.8 percent briefly in May. For the remainder of 2022, the unemployment rate hovered around 2 percent — indicative of a region at full employment," stated the research-based report released by Joint Ventures Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley, which is located in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of California, continued to account for around one-fourth of the American tech workforce till 2022-end, as per the report. The layoffs which commenced in the second half of the last year, however, led to a one percentage point loss in the region’s share of this 1.1 million-person workforce, it added.

"Having realised the pandemic was only a temporary spike in demand, the tech sector is re-sizing and re-calibrating. Innovation seems to be headed for a new, yet-to-be-determined place, fueled by artificial intelligence," said Russell Hancock, President & Chief Executive Officer, Joint Venture Silicon Valley.