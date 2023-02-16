What layoffs? Wealth of Silicon Valley's eight billionaires tops 50% of households

At a time when big tech firms based in Silicon Valley have slashed jobs citing gloomy economic conditions, a study has revealed that the region's economy is at "full employment", and that it continues to hold a high concentration of American billionaires.

"Silicon Valley’s unemployment rate reached pre-pandemic levels by April 2022 and hit a historic low of 1.8 percent briefly in May. For the remainder of 2022, the unemployment rate hovered around 2 percent — indicative of a region at full employment," stated the research-based report released by Joint Ventures Silicon Valley.

Silicon Valley, which is located in the southern San Francisco Bay Area of California, continued to account for around one-fourth of the American tech workforce till 2022-end, as per the report. The layoffs which commenced in the second half of the last year, however, led to a one percentage point loss in the region’s share of this 1.1 million-person workforce, it added.

"Having realised the pandemic was only a temporary spike in demand, the tech sector is re-sizing and re-calibrating. Innovation seems to be headed for a new, yet-to-be-determined place, fueled by artificial intelligence," said Russell Hancock, President & Chief Executive Officer, Joint Venture Silicon Valley.

Schaeffler India net profit grows 21% in October-December 2022 Only 8 Silicon Valley residents, who are among the region's top billionaires, "hold more wealth than 50 percent of the region’s households combined (nearly 500,000 households)", the study pointed out. Among those 8 billionaires, 7 belong to the tech sector. They are - Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and the company's former chief executive Eric Schmidt; Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Nvidia Corp CEO Jensen Huang, WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' wife Laurene Powell. The only non-tech sector billionaire on the list is Charles Schwab, the founder of financial services giant Charles Schwab Corp. As per the study, the San Francisco Bay Area is home to the greatest concentration of billionaires in the world (85 in 2021) aside from New York and Hong Kong (138 and 114, respectively). "An estimated $63 billion in liquid wealth is held among only those with primary residences in San Mateo or Santa Clara Counties, equivalent to an average that is 21,000 times more than each of the approximately 500,000 households in the bottom 50%," it noted. Gross billionaire wealth (liquid assets plus public and private holdings, and real estate) in Silicon Valley ($349 billion) represents 5 percent of all the billionaire wealth in North America, and 1 percent worldwide, it further added. California's key economic driver Silicon Valley accounts for 13.1 percent of California's total gross domestic production or GDP, and contributes to 9.6 percent of total employment in the province, the study claimed. The region's share in California's total merger & acquisition (M&A) activity is 11.3 percent, and it also accounts for 33 percent of the total initial public offerings (IPOs). Silicon Valley is also home to 17.6 percent of California's total number of startups and accounts for 46 percent in patent registrations, 29.2 percent in the venture capital sector, and 28.5 percent in unicorn and decacorn companies, as per the report.

