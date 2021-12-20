MARKET NEWS

English
What is the next “weird” thing Trump is doing?

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST

Widely being called the Trump SPAC deal, the new “weird” venture of the former US President Donald Trump is Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Why weird? TMTG has left market observers scratching their heads, trying to understand its revenue model and valuation. There is no clarity on its product, as far as they can see. Yet, as TMTG plans to list on exchanges through a merger with a SPAC called Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), people are valuing it at more than $10 billion (!) going by the rise in DWAC’s share price. It is as confusing as ‘covfefe’, and the Securities and Exchange Commission has started asking questions.

TMTG
Moneycontrol News
first published: Dec 20, 2021 03:31 pm

