What is the Indian Space Association?

With private ambition in space industry rocketing, the country launched Indian Space Association on October 11. This association of private space and satellite companies, and government bodies such as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will work towards creating industry-friendly policies and engage with all stakeholders to do so. The association will also support government’s efforts in making India a leader in commercial space-based excursions and facilitate private investments in the sector. The private-company members include Bharti Airtel’s One Web, Tata Group’s Nelcom, L&T and MapMyIndia.