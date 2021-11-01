MARKET NEWS

What is bitcoin mining?

Bitcoin mining is the process of creating new bitcoins by solving a computational puzzle. It involves the process of running powerful computers (using ASICs) that race against other miners to solve this puzzle. The first to solve this puzzle correctly gets to update the ledger of transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain and also receives a reward of newly minted bitcoins (currently the reward is 6.25 bitcoins). Watch this video to know more.

