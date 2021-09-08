MARKET NEWS

What is AOV and why is it important?

September 08, 2021 / 01:46 PM IST

Average order value or AOV is the amount of money an average consumer spends while making a purchase on a platform. It is extracted by simply dividing the total revenue by the number of orders placed during a given period of time. One of the most important metrics for e-commerce companies, it allows them to understand the purchasing habits of their customers and lay out marketing and pricing strategies by letting them gauge the long term value of an existing customer. Eventually, as the AOV increases it leads to a healthier unit economics.
AOV and its importance
