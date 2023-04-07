 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is a credit line?

Apr 07, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST

A credit line is a lending facility where a borrower can borrow money on a flexible and revolving basis from a lender. A borrower needs to apply for a credit line with the lender after which, the lender checks the details like income, credit score, borrowing history, etc. of the borrower and decides the credit line limit. A credit line is a more flexible mode of borrowing compared to a traditional loan. Different types of credit line include credit cards, small credit lines, etc. As per a new measure by the Reserve Bank of India, borrowers can avail a pre-sanctioned credit line through UPI.

