    What is a credit line?

    A borrower needs to apply for a credit line with the lender after which, the lender checks the details like income, credit score, borrowing history, etc. of the borrower and decides the credit line limit

    April 07, 2023 / 03:49 PM IST
    Credit line

    A credit line is a more flexible mode of borrowing compared to a traditional loan.

    A credit line is a lending facility where a borrower can borrow money on a flexible and revolving basis from a lender. A borrower needs to apply for a credit line with the lender after which, the lender checks the details like income, credit score, borrowing history, etc. of the borrower and decides the credit line limit. A credit line is a more flexible mode of borrowing compared to a traditional loan. Different types of credit line include credit cards, small credit lines, etc. As per a new measure by the Reserve Bank of India, borrowers can avail a pre-sanctioned credit line through UPI.

    Features of a credit line

