What history tells us about 'first launches' of rockets

Even as excitement rises for the planned launch of India's first privately built rocket, history suggests that it is best to exercise moderation and keep expectations in check.

Why? First launches by private space companies, as well as behemoths like the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), have often failed.

In fact, Elon Musk's SpaceX, one of the most successful private space companies, attempted its first launch into orbit in 2006 with multiple failures. PSLV, the workhorse of the Indian space agency ISRO, also failed to launch for the first time in 1993.

Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based space-tech startup, is preparing to launch their Vikram-S launch vehicle from Sriharikota between November 12-16, depending on weather conditions. This will be India's first privately developed rocket launch.

Here are a few examples from the past that show how hard this business can be:

SpaceX's Falcon-1

Musk's SpaceX decided to launch its Falcon 1 rocket from a US military test site at the Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean's Marshall Islands in 2006, following years of development.

However, Space.com reported that the rocket exhibited a rolling motion shortly after ignition, and then the stream was lost.

Musk was quoted saying, "We had a successful liftoff and Falcon made it well clear of the launch pad, but unfortunately the vehicle was lost later in the first stage burn."

Following that, Falcon 1 had two more failed launches over the next two years. According to Wired, SpaceX's investigation of Falcon-1's third and final failure was that it did not wait long enough to detach the first-stage engine from the second stage.

Since there were no further anomalies with the launch, Falcon-1 was ready for the fourth launch within weeks after the previous attempt.

Finally, SpaceX's Falcon-1 successfully launched and entered Earth orbit on September 28, 2008. "With this key milestone, Falcon 1 becomes the first privately developed liquid fuel rocket to orbit the Earth," NASA said in a release.

Astra's Rocket 3.1

In 2020, Astra, a California-based spaceflight startup, announced plans to launch its 38-foot-tall Rocket 3.1 from Kodiak Island, Alaska's Pacific Spaceport Complex.

On D-Day, despite a successful launch, Space.com claimed that the rocket failed to reach its intended objective.

In a tweet, Astra had said, "Successful lift off and fly out, but the flight ended during the first-stage burn. It does look like we got a good amount of nominal flight time."

Later in a blog, Astra explained the reason behind it not reaching orbit.

"Early in the flight, our guidance system appears to have introduced some slight oscillation into the flight, causing the vehicle to drift from its planned trajectory leading to a commanded shutdown of the engines by the flight safety system," the blog post from September 12, 2020 read.

Astra learnt a lot from that setback, as they went on to successfully launch four orbital missions from the same spaceport facility in Alaska.

This year, though, they experienced another failure on their first lift-off from a different spaceport in Florida. The startup's LV0008 vehicle failed to send four satellites to orbit as planned during this particular launch, Space.com reported.

Sierra Nevada Corp's Dream Chaser

Sierra Nevada Corporation, a privately held aerospace and national security contractor based in the United States, is currently developing Dream Chaser, a cargo-resupply space plane for the International Space Station.

In 2013, the corporation conducted a free flight test for a prototype of the spacecraft. NBC News reported that Dream Chaser experienced damage when its landing gear failed to deploy correctly.

Later, the company said in a statement that automated flight had gone well, with the spacecraft following the proper trajectory throughout the flight profile, according to a Wired report.

The landing gear, however, did not deploy properly, forcing the Dream Chaser to veer off the runway and sustain damage, the report added. The failure pushed back its planned launch date from 2017 to 2023.

ISRO's PSLV and SLV-3

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), the workhorse of the Indian Space Research Organisation with over 35 successful launches, was not always known for its reliability.

The PSLV-1 failed in its maiden launch on September 20, 1993. After lift off from Sriharikota, the launch vehicle had to travel to the South Pole, where it would inject a remote sensing satellite into an orbit 8,187 kilometres above Antarctica, according to an India Today magazine report at the time.

However, four minutes after a flawless lift-off, the PSLV veered off course and crashed into the Indian Ocean. The then-chairman, UR Rao, attributed it to 'disturbances that caused an attitude change'.

In fact, a decade or so before PSLV-1, ISRO's first space rocket Satellite Launch Vehicle-3 (SLV-3) also failed on its first attempt.

Following a successful liftoff, the SLV-3, which was carrying a 40 kg payload named Rohini Satellite, plunged into the Bay of Bengal.