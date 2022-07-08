What does the Moneycontrol-Local Circles poll mean for airlines?

What does the SpiceJet incident on June 6 and the poll by Moneycontrol - LocalCircles mean for airlines?

For one, a scenario where passengers are not willing to fly a particular airline, as the poll showed, is very troublesome for carriers.

A safe airline is in the interest of the industry and the public, at large, and the only way to avoid negative publicity is to not have such incidents.

In the SpiceJet incident, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) show-cause notice got widely circulated on social media.

When not many people can tell a Boeing from an Airbus, negative publicity makes passengers stay away from specific airlines.

This was the case with Air Deccan as well as Kingfisher Airlines. SpiceJet, which is currently in the news for all the wrong reasons, is the only airline which has come out of troubles to fly again -- only to find itself in a sticky situation again.

In this age of social media, where videos travel faster than official press releases and people prefer recording jumping from escape chutes in emergency against all laws, hiding information is never the right thing and could impact the airline and the industry further.

While, in the past, there were many monopoly routes, with airlines and passengers having little choice, the case is not so anymore. Most routes in the country, except those under RCS-UDAN, have competition now. This means that passengers have a choice.

Many voters in the poll believed that the poor financial situation of airlines was the main reason behind safety-related issues.

If an airline is short of funds, it may work within the ambit of rules but may not invest in anything, which is not mandatory.

This has, in the past, resulted in seats not being in good condition, lacunae on the cleanliness front and have impacted non-essential things like branding of vehicles at airports.

If people start avoiding one airline, the impact on revenue could lead to further cuts. If safety is at stake, it is for the regulator to check at periodic intervals; in case of financially stressed airlines, at a higher frequency than ever.

What is the SpiceJet incident?

On June 6, 2022, the DGCA sent a show-cause notice to SpiceJet.

The notice asked the airline why action should not be taken against it, in view of the recurring safety incidents. The notice later got widely circulated on social media.

For SpiceJet, the list of incidents has been long, with three on the same day – a diversion to Karachi, a cracked windshield on its Q400 from Kandla to Mumbai, and an aircraft returning to Kolkata, instead of continuing to its intended destination in China.

The airline, on its part, said that it has undergone an IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) recently and is perfectly safe to fly, adding that it does not cut corners.

The Minister of Civil aviation re-tweeted the notice sent to SpiceJet, adding: “Passenger safety is paramount. Even the smallest error hindering safety will be thoroughly investigated & course-corrected.”

This comes amidst a slump in air traffic, with oil prices at all-time highs and rupee at all-time lows, putting further pressure on airlines, which are still reeling under the impact of COVID-19.

What are the poll findings?

A poll by Moneycontrol - LocalCircles dwelled upon passenger behaviour and their thoughts on the current scenario.

The poll was participated by 21,000 people, and it brought out some interesting insights.

Of these, 46 percent believe that the financial situation of some airlines, leading to inadequate maintenance, is the chief reason behind so many incidents in Indian skies.

While 18 percent voters blamed it on ineffective oversight by the DGCA, 15 percent blamed it on weak internal or external safety audit systems.

When asked if you are concerned about flight safety while travelling on a domestic airline, 42 percent said they are concerned if they or their family members are travelling but 35 percent said they would be concerned only if they are flying a specific airline.

For a multi-choice question on whether they would avoid any specific airline for safety reasons, 37 percent said they won't. However, 44 percent said they would avoid SpiceJet. This was followed by Air India and IndiGo, at 21 percent each.

While 16 percent have no concerns around flight safety, a further 7 percent have no travel plans and said they would not be bothered about air safety at the moment of their near and dear ones.