What do startups in Karnataka expect from govt? state IT minister asks

Karnataka IT-BT minister Priyanka Kharge on June 10 launched a Twitter poll, asking about the expectations of startups in Karnataka from the government.

Kharge provided four options: funding, incubation/acceleration, access to government market, and mentor/investor connect.



What do startups in Karnataka expect from Govt?

— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) June 10, 2023

The IT minister's outreach comes at a time when Bengaluru, known as the IT capital, faces intense competition from the neighboring city of Hyderabad. In Telangana, KT Rama Rao, a tech-savvy IT minister, has been highlighting issues such as Bengaluru's crumbling infrastructure and communal issues in Karnataka to attract investors to their state.

On May 31, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reallocated two major portfolios, with Priyank Kharge being assigned the IT-BT (Information Technology-Biotechnology) portfolio, and MB Patil taking charge of infrastructure development.

Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, is the MLA from the Chittapur constituency. This portfolio is crucial for Bengaluru, given that it is home to major IT and biotech companies, as well as global capability centers (GCCs). Kharge previously served as the state minister for tourism, information technology, and biotechnology from 2016 to 2018.

Traffic and crumbling infrastructure remain key concerns for companies operating in the state capital.

Despite having a vibrant startup ecosystem, Bengaluru has been plagued by issues such as crumbling infrastructure, traffic congestion, potholes, and flooding/water-logging during rains. In a series titled 'Karnataka Elections: Eye on Bengaluru,' Moneycontrol highlighted these pressing issues before the assembly polls

CEOs, startup founders, investors, and venture capitalists have repeatedly raised concerns about the poor infrastructure and traffic problems. However, little has been done by elected representatives and administrators to address these issues. The city's infrastructure is clearly not keeping up with its rapid growth.

According to Karnataka's Economic Survey, the state is home to over 5,500 IT/ITES companies and approximately 750 MNCs, contributing to over $58 billion in exports. The survey also states that this sector provides direct employment to over 12 lakh professionals and creates over 31 lakh indirect jobs.

"The industry contributes to over 25 percent of the state's GDP. The share of software exports accounts for nearly 40 percent of the country's exports, totaling $155 billion," the Economic Survey said.