What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty which recouped most of its losses towards the close of the trade ended flat on Friday forming a ‘Doji’ type of candle for the second consecutive session in a row.

The index closed took support at its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) before bouncing back towards the opening levels. The index which opened at 10560 closed 1.2 points lower at 10564.

The Nifty index formed an indecisive pattern ‘Doji’ for the second consecutive session in a row and now a breakout above 10594 or a breakdown below 10509 will decide the direction for the markets.

Analyst advise investors to tread with caution and wait for a breakout/breakdown before initiating fresh trades.

“The Nifty registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation as it closed almost around the same point where it opened the day, whereas on the weekly closing basis price action looks somewhat bullish with a 4th consecutive positive close,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX fell down by 5.91 percent at 12.93. A decline in VIX suggests limited downside and a consolidative move in the market.

US markets end lower

Wall Street’s three major indexes declined on Friday as investors worried about a jump in US bond yields, with technology stocks leading the decline on nerves about upcoming earnings reports and iPhone demand.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 202.09 points, or 0.82 percent, to 24,462.8, the S&P 500 lost 22.98 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,670.15 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.93 points, or 1.27 percent, to 7,146.13.

Asia stocks subdued by rising yields, earnings deluge

Asian stocks started in muted fashion on Monday as investors braced for a bevy of earnings from the world’s largest corporations, while keeping a wary eye on US bond yields as they approached peaks that had triggered ructions in the past.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent, with South Korea off 0.2 percent. Japan's Nikkei dithered either side of flat as tech stocks continued to struggle with a warning on waning demand for mobile phones.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 56 points or 0.53 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,581-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

North Korea's Kim promises no more nuclear or missile tests

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said he would halt nuclear tests and intercontinental missile launches, in a Saturday announcement welcomed by US President Donald Trump ahead of a much-anticipated summit between the two men.

Within minutes of the report being issued, Trump tweeted: "This is very good news for North Korea and the World -- big progress! Look forward to our Summit." Seoul too welcomed the announcement, calling it "meaningful progress" towards the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

Petrol price hit highest level

Petrol price on Sunday hit Rs 74.40 a litre - the highest level while diesel rates touched a record high of Rs 65.65, renewing calls for cut in excise duty to ease burden on consumers. The hike, necessitated due to firming international oil prices, comes on back of a 13 paisa increase in rates of petrol effected yesterday and a 15 paisa hike in diesel, it said.

Petrol in the national capital now costs Rs 74.40 a litre, the highest since September 14, 2013 when rates had hit Rs 76.06. Diesel price at Rs 65.65 are the highest ever.

FPI outflow in April at Rs 8K-cr on trade negotiations

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly Rs 8,000 crore from the Indian capital markets so far this month due to 'considerable' volatility in global markets on account of the ongoing trade negotiations and firming up of bond yields.

According to latest depository data, FPIs withdrew a net sum of Rs 4,181 crore from equities and another Rs 3,586 crore from the debt markets during April 2-10.

Indian elephant ready to run after economic reforms: IMF official

Global investors feel that the Indian "elephant is ready to run" after sustained economic reforms, a top IMF official has said, but underlined the need for implementing these reforms and having a sound banking sector balance sheet for a steady growth path.

Changyong Rhee, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), also praised the Modi government for doing well in the area of reforms. Referring to the 7.4 per cent growth rate, he said, at this moment it was one of the highest growth rates among large emerging economies.

India's GDP expected to reach $5 trillion by 2025: Economic Affairs secy

With economic reforms adopted in the last few years starting to bear fruit, India is poised to remain the fastest growing large economy in the world, and its GDP is expected to reach USD 5 trillion by 2025, a top Indian official has told the World Bank.

"India is poised to remain as the fastest growing large economy in the world. In 2018, we expect India to grow at over 7.4 percent," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Saturday. "India's GDP is expected to reach a volume of USD 5 trillion by FY2025 by leveraging on digitisation, globalisation, favourable demographics and structural reforms," Garg added.

Real GDP growth may expand to 7.4% in 2018-19: RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Urjit Patel, has said the country’s growth is expected to accelerate next fiscal. Although the real GDP growth was moderated to 6.6 percent from 7.1 percent a year ago, there was a strong rebound in the second half of the year on the back of a turnaround in investment demand, he said.

Sebi strengthens procedures for transfer of securities, dividend payment

Markets regulator Sebi has put in place detailed guidelines to streamline and strengthen procedures with regard to handling and maintenance of records, transfer of securities, and payment of dividend by registrar and share transfer agents.

The guidelines will broadly deal with areas like payment of dividend, interest and redemption; correction of errors; and compulsory internal audit of RTAs (registrar and share transfer agents), Sebi said in a circular.

HDFC Bank Q4 Net rises 20%

HDFC Bank reported a 20 percent rise in its net profit for the March quarter, meeting analyst expectations. The bank's net profit stood at Rs 4,799 crore, as against Rs 3,990 crore in corresponding quarter last year, helped by robust other income of 32 percent and stable loan growth of 18.7 percent.

Missing expectations, net interest income (NII), difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 18 percent to Rs 10,658 crore for the quarter under review, versus the Rs 9,055 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Oil prices dip on rising US rig count

Oil prices dipped early on Monday as a rising US rig count pointed to further increases in the country’s output, underlining one of only a few factors holding back crude markets in an otherwise bullish environment. Brent crude oil futures were at USD 73.87 per barrel down 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close.

Rupee cracks below 66-level in free fall, plunges 32 paise

The rupee on Friday crashed below the key 66 level to settle at a 13-month low of 66.12 against the US currency, hit by a resurgent dollar, firming crude prices and a more hawkish tone of the Reserve Bank.

Extending its slide for a fifth day, the domestic currency took a hit of 32 paise to close at more than one-year low as the RBI's surprised hawkish tone kept overall sentiment bearish.

Forex reserves at life-time high of $426.082 bn

The country's foreign exchange reserves expanded by USD 1.217 billion to touch a life-time high of USD 426.082 billion in the week to April 13, helped by rise in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said.

Expressed in the US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies such as euro, pound and Japanese yen held in the reserves.

15 companies to report March quarter results

As many as 15 companies are likely to report their March quarter results including names like 3i Infotech, Bharat Financial, Cholamandalam Investment, Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Ventures, Bharti Infratel, LIC Housing, Reliance Infra, Reliance Naval and Swaraj Engines among others.

6 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 23, 2018 stocks such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, Jet Airways, JP Associates, Reliance Communications, and TV18 Broadcast are present in this list.

