What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty which took support at its 5-DEMA for the second trade in a row recorded a breakout above its crucial resistance level of 10450. It made a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts.

However, the market breadth favoured the bears as only 582 stocks advanced with 881 stocks declining on the NSE which triggers cautions even though the index closed above its crucial resistance level of 10450.

Investors are advised to stay long with a strict stop loss below 10395, and if Nifty closes above 10500 which is its key resistance level that the rally could extend towards 10630, suggest experts.

The index which opened at 10410 rose to an intraday high of 10469. It did slip marginally below 10400 to touch its intraday low of 10395 before closing the day at 10458, up 41 points.

“Albeit Nifty50 registered a breakout with a decent bullish candle with a close above its 50-Day SMA, which curtailed all the pullback attempts in the past, it appears that market participants lack conviction at higher levels as market breadth remained negative for the second day in a row with more scrips registering a close in negative terrain,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX fell down by 1.09 percent at 14.56. VIX has to cool down to extend its positive momentum. On the options front, maximum Put OI is at 10300 followed by 10000 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 10500 followed by 10600 strikes.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

Wall Street gains on earnings optimism, waning Syria jitters

US stocks climbed on Thursday as investors anticipated a strong earnings season and as US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that a military strike on Syria may not be imminent ratcheted down geopolitical worries, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 293.6 points, or 1.21 percent, to 24,483.05, the S&P 500 gained 21.8 points, or 0.83 percent, to 2,663.99, and the Nasdaq Composite added 71.22 points, or 1.01 percent, to 7,140.25.

Asian markets trade higher

Asian shares traded higher early on Friday trade, with Japan and South Korea gaining after US markets gained in the last session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.1 percent while Japan's Nikkei gained 0.8 percent. South Korea's Kospi added 0.48 percent, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 29 points or 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,497-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Retail inflation cools off marginally to 4.28% in March

India’s retail inflation came in at 4.28 percent in March as prices of vegetables and other food and beverages softened, data released by statistics office showed. The rate of increase in price rise slowed for the third consecutive month after hitting a fresh high of 5.2 percent growth in December and 5.07 percent in January due to unusual pick up in food prices and rise in domestic petrol and diesel prices. In February, prices grew at 4.4 percent.

Consumer food price inflation, a metric to gauge changes in monthly kitchen costs, grew 2.81 percent in March as compared with 3.26 percent growth in February and 2.01 percent a year ago. Vegetables prices grew 11.70 percent in March as compared with 17.57 percent a month ago.

India's factory output expands at 7.1% in February vs 7.5% (MoM)

India’s industrial production grew 7.1 percent in February led by robust manufacturing output compared to January's growth of 7.5 percent. The factory output index grew 7.1 percent in December and 8.4 percent in November, last year.

Cumulative IIP growth for the period of April 2017-February 2018 over the corresponding period of the previous year stands at 4.3 percent. Manufacturing sector, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, came in flat at 8.7 percent in February as compared to 8.7 percent in January and 0.7 percent a year ago.

Equity MF inflow down 59% to Rs 6,657-cr in March on LTCG

Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 6,657 crore in March, a plunge of 59 percent from the preceding month, due to volatile stock markets along with profit-booking by investors to avoid payment of LTCG tax.

According to a report by rating agency Icra, equity funds, including equity-linked saving schemes saw monthly net inflow of Rs 6,657 crore in March, down from Rs 16,268 crore infusion seen in February. Overall, mutual fund schemes saw a net inflow of Rs 2.72 lakh crore in 2017-18, much lower than Rs 3.4 lakh crore seen in the previous financial year.

OPEC sees higher 2018 oil supply from rivals, stronger oil demand

OPEC on Thursday revised its forecast for supply growth from its rivals for 2018 by nearly three times more than its revised projection of growth in global oil demand, Reuters reported.

It said growth in non-OPEC oil supply was forecast to rise by a further 80,000 barrels per day this year to 1.71 million bpd, driven largely by higher-than-anticipated growth in the first quarter in the United States and the former Soviet Union.

Infosys to announce Q4 earnings today

Infosys, is set to kick off the March quarter earnings season on April 13. The profit for the quarter is expected to decline compared to previous quarter as its March 2017 profit was boosted by reversal of income tax provision of Rs 1,432 crore.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects Infosys to report profit at Rs 3,679 crore for March quarter, the fall of 28 percent compared to Rs 5,129 crore in December quarter while the adjusted profit is seen falling around half a percent while the Reuters poll expects it to increase 0.9 percent QoQ.

Global merchandise trade growth to slow to 4.4%: WTO

Global merchandise trade growth is forecast to hover around 4.4 percent this year as compared to around 4.7 percent last year amid “escalating trade tensions” stemming from the continued threats of a trade war between the US and China which could torpedo the current “positive” outlook, the World Trade Organization suggested on Wednesday, Mint reported.

Bank credit grows at 10.32%, deposits at 6.66%

Banks' credit grew at 10.32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 86,50,714 crore in the fortnight ended March 30, 2018, according to an RBI data. The growth in advances, however, was slower than the period ended March 16, 2018.

In February 2018, non-food bank credit increased by 9.8 percent year-on-year basis as against an increase of 3.3 percent in February 2017. Credit to agriculture and allied activities increased by 9 percent in February 2018, same as in February 2017.

US to take another look at Pacific trade pact that Trump quashed

U.S. President Donald Trump has asked his trade advisers to look at rejoining the Trans Pacific Partnership, a multinational trade pact he withdrew the United States from last year, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said, reuters reported.

The TPP had aimed to cut trade barriers in some of the fastest-growing economies of the Asia-Pacific region and to counter China’s rising economic and diplomatic clout. Trump pulled the U.S. out of the pact in early 2017, citing concerns about jobs.

Oil steady, near three-year highs on Syria tensions, tighter supply

Oil prices held steady on Thursday, remaining close to highs last reached in late 2014 on tensions over Syria and shrinking global oil inventories. Brent crude futures settled at USD 72.02 a barrel, down 4 cents. US WTI crude futures were up 25 cents at USD 67.07. Prices for both climbed in post-settlement trading, Reuters reported.

Gold prices top 32,000-mark on firm global cues, jeweller buying

Gold prices soared by Rs300 to trade at Rs 32,150 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Thursday on positive global cues amid continued buying by local jewellers. Silver prices also reclaimed the Rs40,000-level per kg by gaining Rs 240, backed by an increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Globally, gold rate rose 1.02 percent to USD 1,352.80 an ounce and silver by 0.6 percent to USD 16.65 an ounce in New York in Wednesday’s trade.

Annual FDI inflows to rise to $75 bn over next 5 years: UBS

India is among the most favoured foreign direct investment (FDI) destinations and the annual inflows to the country is expected to rise to around USD 75 billion over the next five years, says a UBS report.

FDI inflows to India nearly doubled over the past decade to USD 42 billion as of 2016-17. Some moderation was seen in FDI flows in the December 2017 quarter, but it will likely normalise over the coming quarters, the report authored by Tanvee Gupta Jain and Edward Teather (Economists, UBS Investment Bank) noted.

Equity MF inflow down 59% to Rs 6,657-cr in March on LTCG

Equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 6,657 crore in March, a plunge of 59 per cent from the preceding month, due to volatile stock markets along with profit-booking by investors to avoid payment of LTCG tax.

According to a report by rating agency Icra, equity funds, including equity-linked saving schemes saw monthly net inflow of Rs 6,657 crore in March, down fromRs 16,268 crore infusion seen in February.

Company earnings to watch out today

As many as four companies are likely to report their March quarter numbers today including names like Infosys, Bhansali Engineering Polymers, Integrated Capital Services and Rane Brake Lining.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 13, 2018 Jet Airways, Balrampur Chini, IRB, and JP Associates are present in this list.