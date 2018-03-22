What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty started on a positive note Wednesday but failed to keep the momentum going. The index closed below its crucial 200-day exponential moving average (DEMA) for the second day in a row. It formed a small-bodied candle which closely resembles a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of indecisive pattern.

The Nifty index opened gap up and negated its formation of lower highs - lower lows of the last four trading session. It came under selling pressure in afternoon trade and pulled the index below 200-DEMA placed around 10165, and 5-DEMA which was placed at 10,185.

Investors are advised to tread with caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy meeting. But, technically, there is a higher possibility the market has bottomed out near 10,040, suggest experts.

India VIX fell down by 3.22 percent at 15.10. A decline in volatility from the last two trading sessions is providing some comfort to the Bulls but needs to fall below 13.50-13 to process for a short-term reversal after the recent decline of around 1100 points.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,116.37, followed by 10,077.53. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,210.67 and 10,266.13.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,255.6 on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,156.27, followed by 24,056.93. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,407.37, followed by 24,559.13.

US markets end lower

US stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, with major indexes giving up gains in choppy trade after the Federal Reserve raised US interest rates, while a strong gain in the energy space helped limit losses, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.96 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 24,682.31, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,711.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.02 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,345.29.

Asian shares trade mixed after Fed raises rates

Asian markets traded mixed early on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year. Japan's Nikkei 225 edged higher by 0.15 percent although the broader Topix was off by 0.03 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India at 10,234, a rise of 56 points or 0.55 percent as indicated by the Singaporean Exchange.

US Federal Reserve hikes rates by 25 bps

Interest rates are going up again, thanks to a well-telegraphed Federal Reserve move Wednesday. Central bankers approved the widely expected quarter-point hike that puts the new benchmark funds rate at a target of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. It was the sixth rate hike since the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee began raising rates off near-zero in December 2015, CNBC reported.

"The economic outlook has strengthened in recent months," the committee said in its post-meeting statement, a sentence that had not been in previous releases. The language came even though the committee earlier in the statement said "economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate," a seeming downgrade from January's characterization of a "solid" rate.

Trump set for China tariff announcement

President Donald Trump will announce tariffs on Chinese imports on Thursday, a White House official said, in a move aimed at curbing theft of US technology and likely to trigger retaliation from Beijing and stoke fears of a global trade war, Reuters reported.

China has threatened to retaliate by hitting US agricultural exports if tariffs on Chinese imports worth up to USD 60 billion are announced by Washington.

Hong Kong's central bank raises base rate 25 basis points after Fed hike

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority raised its base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points on Thursday to 2 percent. The monetary authority sets its base rate through a formula that is 50 basis points above the prevailing US Fed Funds Target or the average of the five-day moving averages of the overnight and one-month HIBORs, Reuters reported.

Zuckerberg says Facebook 'made mistakes' on Cambridge Analytica

Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday that the social media company made mistakes that allowed data about users to end up with the analytics firm Cambridge Analytica and said the company would make changes, Reuters reported.

Zuckerberg, in his first comments since the company disclosed on Friday the misuse of personal data, said in a post on Facebook that the company “made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

Sebi plans amending norms for cos undergoing insolvency proceedings

Sebi plans to bring in additional disclosure requirements for listed corporates undergoing insolvency resolution process as well as amend norms pertaining to minimum public shareholding norms and other provisions for such entities, a senior official said.

The regulator is planning to come out with a discussion paper on compliance with Sebi norms by listed companies undergoing insolvency resolution process. The proposal is likely to be discussed by Sebi's board during its meeting on March 28, the official said.

Banking sector could witness turnaround in FY20: S&P

S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said the banking sector could witness a turn around in fiscal 2019-20. The recent Rs 13,000-crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) highlights the inherent weaknesses in the governance and transparency standards in the Indian banking system, especially among public sector banks, it said.

"We expect the strengthened legal framework to accelerate recovery rates only in the next credit cycle. As banks clean up their balance sheets and provide for these weak loans, we expect the public sector banking to report losses for another year."

ICICI Securities IPO to open today

ICICI Securities, the subsidiary of ICICI Bank, will open its initial public offering for subscription on March 22. The book running lead managers to the offer are DSP Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets India, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings and SBI Capital Markets. ICICI Securities is acting as the book running lead manager to the offer.

The issue consists of an offer for sale of up to 7,72,49,508 equity shares by promoter ICICI Bank, which includes reservation of up to 38,62,475 shares for purchase by the ICICI Bank shareholders. The offer would constitute 23.98 percent of the post-offer paid-up equity share capital.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO subscribed 26% on Day 1

The initial public offer of speciality alloy maker Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) was subscribed 26 percent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO of the state-owned firm to raise Rs 438 crore received bids for 1,25,20,350 shares against the total issue size of 4,87,08,400 shares, NSE data showed.

The IPO is of 48,708,400 shares and would close on March 23.Price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 87-90. SBI Capital Markets and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities are managing the issue.

CBI registers FIR in Rs 824 cr loan fraud by Kanishk Gold

The CBI has registered a case of alleged loan fraud of Rs 824.15 crore committed by Chennai-based Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd on a consortium of 14 banks led by the State Bank of India and carried out searches on Wednesday, officials said.

The SBI alleged that while the "fraud" is to the tune of Rs 824.15 crore, the security available with the it to cover the "loss" is only around Rs 156.65 crore. Kanishk Gold Pvt Ltd and its directors allegedly diverted the funds detrimental to the rights and interests of the bank, it said.

Sebi mulls overhaul of algo trading rules

Sebi is looking at a number of measures to strengthen algo trading framework, including by mandating the exchanges to offer shared co-location facilities and providing some services for free. It also proposed a review of trading requirement for algo software for strengthening the algorithmic trading framework by mandating stock exchanges to provide a simulated market environment for testing of software used for such high-frequency trades.

Regarding algo trade an official said various measures are being proposed to address the concerns relating to market quality, market integrity and fairness on account of usage of algo trading and co-location.

PE investments in January-February touch $2.3 bn: Report

Private equity investments witnessed a two-fold jump in February with transactions worth USD 1.3 billion taking the deal tally for the first two months of this year to USD 2.3 billion, says a Grant Thornton report.

According to assurance, tax and advisory firm, in February, there were 62 PE deals worth USD 1,330 million, while in the corresponding period last year there were 45 such transactions worth USD 588 million. Investments in start-ups dominated the February deal tally, as this sector contributed 47 percent of total investment volumes garnering USD 278 million.

Sandhar Technologies IPO subscribed 6.18 times

The initial public offer of auto component maker Sandhar Technologies was subscribed 6.18 times on the final day of bidding on Wednesday. The Rs 512-crore IPO received bids for 6,71,40,270 shares against the total issue size of 1,08,72,661 shares, data available with the NSE till 2000 hrs showed.

The price band for the offer is Rs 327-332. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are managing the issue. The company plans to use a portion of the net proceeds towards repayment of certain loan facilities and for other general corporate purposes.

Gold rises more than 1% after Fed raises interest rates

Gold prices rose on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve approved a widely expected raise in interest rates. Spot gold soared 1.28 percent at USD 1,327.64 an ounce at 2:14 p.m. having dropped as low as USD 1,306.91 in the previous session. US gold futures for April delivery shot up 1.17 percent to USD 1,327.

Oil hits 6-week high on inventory data, OPEC compliance, Iran worries

Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by a surprise draw on US crude inventories as well as ongoing dollar weakness which makes oil cheaper in global markets and potentially spurs demand, Reuters reported.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at USD 65.39 a barrel, up 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their previous close. Brent crude futures were at USD 69.65 per barrel, up 18 cents, or 0.3 percent.

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as HDIL, IDBI, IFCI, Jindal Steel, JP Associates, Reliance Communications, and SAIL.