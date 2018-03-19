What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

Bears took control of D-Street from the word go as a Nifty break below crucial support levels one after the other on Friday and made a strong bearish candle which closely resembles Bearish Belt Hold kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The Nifty took support near its 200-DMA on last two occasions (7th and 8th March) and then bounced back. Now, a break below this level which is placed around 10,160 could push the index towards its next crucial support level placed at 10,000.

The index reversed gains after hitting an intraday high of 10,478.60 levels when Nifty made a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of pattern on the daily candlestick charts.

India VIX moved up by 6.21 percent at 15.22. Rise in volatility after the recent consolidation seen in the last five sessions has given an upper hand to bears which suggest more weakness. A fall in Put Call Ratio also points to the same direction.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,074.47, followed by 10,134.83. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,300.93 and 10,406.67.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,489.6 on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,357.43, followed by 24,225.27. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,703.54, followed by 24,917.47.

US markets ends higher

The S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials rose on Friday, boosted by strong industrial output numbers, though all three of Wall Street's major indexes posted losses for the week, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.85 points, or 0.29 percent, to end the week at 24,946.51, the S&P 500 gained 4.68 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,752.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.25 point, or 0 percent, to 7,481.99.

Asian shares trade mixed as markets await Fed meeting

Asian markets were mixed early on Monday, with Australia's ASX 200 gaining early in the session and Japan's benchmark index trading just below the flat line. Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 0.12 percent in early trade and the Topix was lower by around the same level. South Korea's benchmark Kospi index slipped 0.12 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 33.5 points or 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,200-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Xi Jinping re-elected as China's President after removal of term limit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been "re-elected" for a second five-year tenure today by China's rubber stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, days after scrapping two-term rule for the President paving the way for his lifelong tenure.

Originally Xi is set to retire by 2023 as head of the CPC, the military and Presidency following a two-term limit followed by his predecessors. He became President in 2013.

Putin easily wins another six-year term, firms grip on Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin won a landslide re-election victory on Sunday, extending his rule over the world’s largest country for another six years at a time when his ties with the West are on a hostile trajectory, a Reuters report said.

Putin’s thumping victory will extend his total time in office to nearly a quarter of a century, until 2024, by which time he will be 71. Only Soviet dictator Josef Stalin ruled for longer. Putin has promised to use his new term to beef up Russia’s defences against the West and to raise living standards.

Difficult to clock 8-10% growth: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Investment Management's Chief Global Strategist, Ruchir Sharma, believes that the global climate isn’t conducive for the Indian economy to clock a growth of above 8 percent.

“Nobody in the global economy is growing above 8 percent. We are the fastest growing economy. That’s a great marketing tag. But 8-10 percent growth is difficult because the global climate has changed. It’s unlikely for India to get there,” Sharma said at the News18 Rising India Summit.

Mass unemployment may be a thorn in India’s growth story: Paul Krugman

Nobel-winning economist Paul Krugman has said India may be able ride the next wave of globalisation through export of services but has warned that the country may end up with mass unemployment.

“India's growth story is quite unique. Services propelling growth to an extent that hasn't been seen anywhere else in the world and the possibilities of service globalisation has only just begun. Globalisation of service trade has a huge potential. That's one reason to be especially hopeful of India’s progress. It has the first-mover's advantage here,” Krugman said at the News18 Rising India Summit.

Oct-Dec current account deficit sharply widens on higher imports

India's October-December current account deficit sharply widened from a year earlier on higher imports, according to data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday.

The October-December current account deficit widened to 2.0 percent of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion, compared with 1.4 percent, or $8.0 billion, in the same period a year ago.

India should engage with key trading partners if global trade war escalates: Assocham

India should engage bilaterally with its key trading partners to promote exports if the world witnesses an escalation of trade war, industry chamber Assocham said.

"So, the best course would be to keep engaged with the major trading partners, without aligning ourselves too much into a single bloc. Wherever, our exports are affected, we must engage bilaterally and use the channel of the World Trade Organisation in a rule based manner," the chamber said in a statement. India, it said, may end up the current fiscal with a hefty import bill of USD 450 billion against exports of about USD 300 billion.

Reserve Bank likely to remain on extended pause: Kotak

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to be on an "extended pause" as inflation is likely to remain close to 4.5 percent during 2018-19, says a Kotak economic research. "Inflation through the next financial year, commencing April 1, is likely to remain close to 4.5 percent, higher than its stated target of 4 percent and this will warrant "cautiousness from RBI", he said.

"We expect the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain status quo as it awaits clarity on monsoons, sustainability of high crude oil prices post the winter squeeze, and global financial conditions," the report said.

FPIs turn positive on Indian equities; pump in Rs 6.4K cr in March

After pulling out massive funds from Indian equities last month, overseas investors have pumped in nearly Rs 6,400 crore in the segment in March so far on expectations of rebound in corporate earnings and easing of global oil prices.

However, they pulled out over Rs 10,600 crore from the debt markets during the month, depositories data showed. Net inflow by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) from equities stood at Rs 6,380 crore during March 1-16. This follows an outflow of over Rs 11,000 crore from the equities and more than Rs 250 crore from the debt markets last month.

Top mutual funds’ asset base declines by Rs 8.9K cr in Feb

The asset base of the country’s top 10 mutual funds declined by Rs 8,900 crore in February, mainly on account of lower inflows from retail and high networth individuals (HNIs).

Assets under management (AUM) of fund houses slumped to Rs 18,68,404 crore in February against Rs 18,77,303 crore in January, as per the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data.

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 88% on Day 2 of bidding

Bandhan Bank's initial public offer was subscribed 88 percent on the second day of the three-day bidding on Friday. The IPO to raise Rs 4,473 crore received bids for 7,36,14,520 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the NSE till 1700 hrs showed.

The offer, which would conclude on March 19, is in a price band of Rs 370-375. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and JP Morgan India are managing the issue.

Sandhar Technologies IPO to open today

Automotive component supplier Sandhar Technologies will open its initial public offering for subscription on March 19. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE. The book running lead managers to the offer are ICICI Securities and Axis Capital.

The public issue consists of a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 64 lakh equity shares by GTI Capital Beta. The company has fixed a price band at Rs 327-332 per share for the issue that will close on March 21.

8 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Bank of India, BEML, DHFL, HDIL, IDBI Bank, JP Associates, SAIL and TV18 Broadcast.