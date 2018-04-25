What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The bulls managed to hold on to momentum despite muted global cues in the morning to push the Nifty index back above 10600 levels for the first time since February 5, 2018, and formed a bullish candle on the daily candlestick charts on Tuesday.

The index flirted with 10,600 levels on more than one occasion in the recent past but Tuesday’s sessions was a mark of strength from bulls. But, for the rally to gain momentum, the Nifty has to close above 10630 levels.

The Nifty took support at its 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed at 10,573 and then bounced back above 10600 levels towards the close.

The Nifty which opened at 10,578 rose to an intraday high of 10,636. It slipped marginally to hit an intraday low of 10,569 in the first half of the session. The index finally closed 29 points higher at 10,614.

The way Nifty managed to climb all wall of worries and close above 10550 levels may well force bears to cover their short which could push the index higher towards the April expiry, suggest experts.

India VIX fell down by 9.47 per cent at 11.89. Overall, lower volatility is supporting the major bullish bias in the market. The Volatility is now at the lowest daily close seen in the last four months since 22nd December 2017.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,576.6, followed by 10,538.9. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,644.4 and 10,674.5.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,042.1. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,956.93, followed by 24,871.77. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,125.33, followed by 25,208.57.

US markets end lower

A gauge of world stocks tumbled on Tuesday, erasing early gains as US bond yields scaled the 3 percent threshold for the first time in four years, while oil prices reversed course after climbing above the USD 75 per barrel mark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 424.56 points, or 1.74 percent, to 24,024.13, the S&P 500 lost 35.73 points, or 1.34 percent, to 2,634.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 121.25 points, or 1.7 percent, to 7,007.35.

Asian shares spooked by rising US yields, cost worries

Asian shares were under pressure on Wednesday, with a rise in US bond yields above the 3 percent threshold and warnings from bellwether U.S. companies of higher costs driving fears that corporate earnings growth may peak soon.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 percent while Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.6 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 56 points or 0.53 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,581-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

North Korea wants meeting 'as soon as possible': Donald Trump

President Donald Trump says North Korea wants to hold a high-stakes meeting "as soon as possible" and he is praising Kim Jong Un as "very open" and "very honorable." Trump's praise for the North Korean dictator stands in stark contrast to his past comments in which he referred to Kim as "Little Rocket Man." The Trump-Kim meeting is expected in May or June.

Oil prices slips, Brent at $73.86

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday as concerns the United States might reinstate sanctions against Iran faded somewhat, reducing worries about the future of Iranian exports. Brent slid 85 cents, or 1.1 percent, to settle at USD 73.86 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 94 cents to USD 67.70.

Bharti Airtel Q4 profit plunges to Rs 83 cr

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday reported a profit of Rs 83 crore for the March quarter against analysts’ estimates of a loss by the firm. The profit has dipped by 78 percent against Rs 373 crore that the firm reported during the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue fell over 3 per cent at Rs 19,634 crore against Rs 20,318 crore in the previous quarter. On a YoY basis, the revenue has seen a fall of over 10 percent.

US 10-year bond yield breaches 3% mark

US 10-year borrowing costs hit 3 percent for the first time in four years. US 10-year Treasury yields hit 3.003 percent for the first time since January 2014. In addition, the two-year yield touched 2.5 percent for the first time since September 2008.

3rd tranche of electoral bonds sale from May 1: FinMin

The finance ministry on Tuesday said the third tranche of electoral bonds sale will take place from May 1-10. Electoral bonds are being pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties and bring transparency in political funding.

"State Bank of India (SBI), in the 3rd phase of sale, has been authorised to issue and encash electoral bonds through its 11 authorised branches w.e.f. May 1, 2018 to May 10, 2018," the ministry said in a statement.

Rupee logs 1st gain in 7 sessions, up 10 paise

The rupee on Tuesday snapped its six-session losses to end higher by 10 paise at 66.38 against the US dollar due to fresh selling of American currency by exporters and banks. The rupee fell nearly 2 percent against US dollar in the previous six sessions amid rising crude prices, sustained capital outflows and growing concerns over widening trade deficit.

Maintaining its recovery momentum, it gained further strength to hit session's high of 66.29, but eventually surrendered most early gains towards the tail-end trade due to firming dollar trend overseas.

Cryptocurrencies climb again as April rally storms toward 75%

The world’s biggest cryptocurrencies rose again on Tuesday, extending their April rally deep into its fourth week and taking this month’s increase to more than 75 percent.

Ethereum, Bitcoin and EOS helped lead the advance, prices compiled by Bloomberg and Coinmarketcap.com show. Market leader Bitcoin climbed 4.4 percent; its trading volume in the 10 biggest exchanges has topped USD 2 billion during the past 24 hours.

17 companies to report March quarter numbers today

As many as 17 companies are scheduled to report results for quarter ended March later today which include names like Indiabulls Real Estate, Jindal Stainless, M&M Financial Services, Sterlite Tech, Wipro, Ultratech Cement and ICICI Lombard among others.

4 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 25, 2018 stocks such as Balrampur Chini, DHFL, GMR Infra, and Wockhardt are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies