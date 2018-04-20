What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty which started with a gap on the higher side reclaimed its crucial psychological resistance level of 10550 on Thursday but closed around its opening level making a ‘Doji’ kind of pattern on the daily charts.

The pattern also closely resembles a ‘Harami Cross’ which is a two-candlestick pattern in which the first candle is a large candle which is followed by a ‘Doji’ candle. The pattern suggests that the previous trend may be about to reverse.

However, in Thursday’s session, we saw a formation of a Doji candle after a bearish candle but the trend is unlikely to shift unless 10500 is broken on the downside convincingly, suggest experts.

The Nifty which opened at 10563 rose to an intraday high of 10,572. It hit an intraday low of 10546 before closing the day at 10565, up 39 points.

As market breadth is picking up traders are advised to shift their focus on stock specific opportunities. On the index, a break below 10500 could fuel selling pressure while a break out above 10630 shall extend the rally.

US markets close lower

Wall Street’s three major indexes closed lower on Thursday, with tobacco stocks leading a tumble in consumer staples while concerns about smartphone demand hurt the technology sector and rising bond yields and earnings helped financials rebound.

Asia shares hit by tech warning

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.18 points, or 0.34 percent, to 24,664.89, the S&P 500 lost 15.51 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,693.13 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.18 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,238.06.

Asian shares slipped on Friday as a warning on smartphone demand from the world’s largest contract chipmaker slugged the tech sector, while lofty oil prices stirred inflation fears and undermined sovereign bonds.

Stocks in South Korea took an early 0.4 percent dip with the tech sector losing 1.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5 percent with tech down 0.9 percent. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed 0.4 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 46.5 points or 0.44 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,541-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

MPC minutes: RBI’s Acharya hints at shift in stance

The Monetary Policy in June will see one more vote in favour of a rate hike, that of Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Viral Acharya. In the minutes of the

10th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting released on Thursday, Acharya said he is likely to shift decisively to vote for a beginning of “withdrawal of accommodation” in the next MPC meet on June 5 and 6, 2018.

On the rate decision, Patel reasoned, “Even as inflation has moderated in recent months, several upside risks to inflation persist. Hence, I would like to wait for more data and watch how various risks to inflation evolve, going forward. I, therefore, vote for holding the policy repo rate at the current level and maintaining the stance as neutral.”

Indian banks' FY18 results likely to be weak: S&P

Indian banks' results for the fiscal year ended March 2018 are likely to be weak, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday. "While recent announcements are net negative for bank results, we believe that rating downgrades are unlikely. This is because our expectations for fiscal 2018 were already low for most banks," S&P Global Ratings Credit Analyst Michael Puli said.

In a report titled 'India's Banks Are Bracing For Weak Fiscal 2018 Results', S&P said it believes that at a system level the ratio of stressed assets is realistically around 13-15 percent, compared with 12.3 percent in the first half of fiscal 2018.

Govt approaches RBI to relax NPA norms for MSMEs

The government has approached the Reserve Bank to relax norms for non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans in case of small and mid-sized businesses to help them tide over the cash crunch problem. The MSME ministry has sought an extension of the NPA classification period from the current 90-day window up to 180 days.

As per some estimates, banks are sitting on unrecognised stressed loans worth Rs 7.7 lakh crore in corporate and SME sectors and expect around 35 percent of them to slip into the NPA category in the next few months.

Rupee sags to 13-month low of 65.80

The rupee continued its losing streak for a fourth straight session to hit a fresh 13-month low of 65.80 a dollar, dropping 14 paise as growing worries over higher crude prices and likely fiscal slippages led to subdued forex market sentiments.

The home currency started the day lower at 65.78 as compared to overnight close of 65.66 at the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market.

Oil remains close to 2014 highs as ongoing supply cuts reduce inventories

Oil prices were firm on Friday near three-year highs reached earlier this week as ongoing OPEC-led supply cuts gradually drawn down excess supplies.

Brent crude oil futures were at USD 73.69 per barrel down 9 cents from their last close while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 7 cents at USD 68.22 a barrel.

PE investments soar 76% to $4 bn in March quarter: Report

PE investments witnessed a robust 46 percent jump in deal values at USD 1.3 billion in March, taking the total tally for the first quarter of 2018 to USD 4 billion, up 76 percent over the same period a year ago, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton said in its report.

RBI to recoup forex reserves despite being put on US watch list: BofAML

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to recoup forex reserves despite India being put on currency manipulator watch list by the US, says a report by BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research.

RBI will follow an asymmetric forex policy of buying forex when the US dollar is weakening and allowing Rs65-66/USD when it strengthens, according to the report. According to BofAML forex strategists, rupee is expected to be around 64.25 per US doller in December.

According to assurance, tax and advisory firm Grant Thornton, there were 59 PE transactions worth USD 1.3 billion in March this year, while in the corresponding period last year it stood at USD 888 million by way of 70 deals. In the January-March quarter, there were 205 PE transactions worth USD 4.0 billion; while in thsame period a year ago, 196 deals involved USD 2.27 billion.

5 companies to report March quarter numbers today

As many as five companies will report their results for the quarter ended March which include names like Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sasken Technologies, Amal Ltd, etc.

6 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day’s trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 20, 2018 stocks such as IRB Infra, Jet Airways, Balrampur Chini, JP Associates, Reliance Communications, and TV18 Broadcast are present in this list.

