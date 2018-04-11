What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty climbed its crucial resistance level of 10400 on Tuesday but lost momentum towards the close of the session and made a ‘Doji’ type of candlestick pattern on the daily charts.

The index formed a Doji type of pattern after a strong bullish candle which suggests that the momentum could take a pause; hence, for bulls to remain control Nifty should hold above 10,348 levels.

The Nifty index opened at 10412 and rose to an intraday high of 10424. It slipped below 10400 in intraday trade to record its intraday low of 10381 before closing the day at 10,402, up 22 points.

“Despite positive global cues Nifty lacked follow-through buying which should be a cause for concern as it registered a Doji kind of indecisive formation after moving in an extremely narrow range of around 45 points,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

India VIX fell down up 2.51 percent at 14.49. A decline in VIX suggests a range bound move with limited upside as well downside in the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,380.87, followed by 10,359.53. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,424.17 and 10,446.13.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,226.8. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,138.04, followed by 25,049.27.

On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,297.74, followed by 25,368.67.

Wall Street rises as Chinese president eases trade worries

US stocks climbed on Tuesday as investor concerns about rising trade tensions between the United States and China eased after Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to cut import tariffs, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 428.9 points, or 1.79 percent, to 24,408, the S&P 500 gained 43.71 points, or 1.67 percent, to 2,656.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 143.96 points, or 2.07 percent, to 7,094.30.

Asia stocks firm as trade war fears ease

Asian stocks were firm on Wednesday as investors lapped up the positive mood in markets after China’s President Xi Jinping helped ease fears over a US-China trade row, while the euro hovered near two-week highs, Reuters reported.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 percent. Australian stocks added 0.1 percent and Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.15 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 10 points or 0.1 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,436-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

President Xi Jinping offers US possible trade concessions

President Xi Jinping set the stage Tuesday for a possible effort to resolve a worsening clash with Washington over technology and trade by promising to cut auto import taxes, improve intellectual property protection and boost imports, AP reported.

Xi didn’t mention Trump or their dispute. He pledged progress on areas that are US priorities including opening China’s banking industry but gave no direct response to Trump’s demands such as ending requirements for foreign companies to work through joint ventures that require them to give technology to potential Chinese competitors.

Parliamentary panel discusses NPA issue with RBI Guv, bankers

A Parliamentary panel today met RBI Governor Urjit Patel, top public sector bankers and government officials to discuss about mounting bad loans and ways to resolve the problem.

According to the sources, the bankers told the panel that the 'one-day' default provision for NPA classification as per the latest RBI circular was too harsh and that it should be made more practical.

Singapore Exchange to list Indian equity derivative products in June

The Singapore Exchange said it would list Indian equity derivative products in June, nearly two months after India’s three main bourses announced they would stop licensing their indexes to overseas exchanges, reports Reuters.

The exchange said it is continuing to evaluate a joint trading and clearing model in Gujarat International Finance Tech city between the NSE and SGX.

RBI net buys $1.665 bn of US currency in Feb

The Reserve Bank continued to remain a net purchaser of the US currency in February after it had bought USD 1.665 billion from the spot market. During the month, the central bank bought USD 3.320 billion, while it sold USD 1.655 billion in the spot market, according to the latest RBI data.

First FOMC minutes release under Jerome Powell today

Federal Reserve policy makers have been publicly cautious about what a US trade dispute with China could mean for their outlook if it escalates, but investors will get a peek at what they really think when the central bank publishes an account of its March meeting, Bloomberg reported.

Minutes of the closed-door March 20-21 meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the first under incoming Chairman Jerome Powell, will be released at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Washington.

Sebi issues framework to club investment limits of foreign govt

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said two or more foreign government and its related entities from the same jurisdiction will be considered a single FPI for the investment cap of 10 per cent in a listed Indian company.

In case the same set of beneficial owner invest through multiple entities, such entities will be treated as part of same investor group and their investment limits will be clubbed as single foreign portfolio investor (FPI), Sebi said in detailed set of frequently asked questions (FAQs).

Govt mulling converting GSTN to govt company

The government is considering converting GST Network (GSTN), which is handling the IT infrastructure of the new indirect tax regime, into a state-owned company, an official person said.

The government is now thinking of hiking its stake in the company as the portal has been fully operationalised with stability in tax collection and implementation of e-way bill.

Oil prices near 2014 highs

Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, adding to steep gains in the previous session, as markets eyed an escalation of Middle East tensions after Europe’s air traffic control agency warned of possible air strikes on Syria in the next 72 hours, Reuters reported.

Brent crude futures rose to USD 71.09 per barrel, up 7 cents from their last close. Brent surged more than 3 percent on Tuesday to hit its highest level since late 2014, at USD 71.34 a barrel.

Earnings to watch today

The earnings season is beginning today with names including names like Goa Carbon, Kushal and Sanwaria Consumer.