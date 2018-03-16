What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty, which started on a muted note on Thursday, failed to keep the momentum going and slipped below its crucial short-term moving averages, making a bearish candle on the charts.

The index broke below its crucial support, placed at around its 100-days exponential moving average (DEMA) of around 10410, 13-DEMA, and 5-DEMA. It opened at 10,405 and rose marginally to hit its intraday high of 10,420, before bears took control. Selling pressure took the index to its intraday low of 10,346 and it ended the session 50 points lower at 10,360.

The India VIX fell by 0.22 percent during the session to 14.33. The IVX, which is an indicator of volatility in the market, should ideally decline below 13-13.50 for the Nifty to extend its recent rebound.

The Nifty closed at 10,360.20 on Thursday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,330.93, followed by 10,301.67. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,404.73 and 10,449.27.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,791.8 on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,702.60, followed by 24,613.40. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,910.40, followed by 25,029.00.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

S&P falls for fourth day as US markets end mixed

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Thursday after a report that US Special Counsel Robert Mueller had issued a subpoena for documents related to U.S. President Donald Trump’s businesses offset strong jobs and manufacturing data, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.54 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 24,873.66, the S&P 500 lost 2.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,747.33 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.07 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,481.74.

Asia markets off to a firmer start as trade concerns simmer

Asian markets were on firm footing on the last day of the trading week as investors digested overnight developments related to global trade and an ongoing Russia investigation. The Nikkei 225 notched moderate gains of 0.24 percent and the broader Topix added 0.16 percent, CNBC reported.

India’s trade deficit in Feb narrows to 5-month low of $12 bn

India’s trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of USD 12 billion in February after widening to a 56-month high a month ago. Merchandise exports rose 4.5 percent in February while such imports rose 10.4 percent, data released by the commerce ministry showed.

In the 11 months to February, trade deficit expanded to USD 143 billion against USD 120 billion in the same period a year ago as imports grew faster than exports. Export growth was dampened by contraction in textiles, engineering goods and gems and jewellery.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 36.5 points or 0.35 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,326-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Public debt rose to Rs 66.61 lakh crore at December-end

India's public debt rose to Rs 66.61 lakh crore at the end of December 2017, representing a quarter-on-quarter increase of 1.22 percent. The debt (excluding liabilities under the Public Account) of the government was Rs 65.80 lakh crore at the end of September last year.

Internal debt and marketable securities constituted 93.1 percent and 82.6 per cent, respectively of the total public debt, at the December-end 2017, according to the quarterly report on debt management released by the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

Sebi raises currency derivative trade limit to $100 mn

Sebi on Thursday raised the exposure limit under exchange-traded currency derivatives trading for residents and FPIs to USD 100 million across all currency pairs involving the Indian rupee. The move will help entities engaged in forex transactions to maintain their currency risks in a better manner.

"Domestic clients/FPIs may take long or short positions without having to establish existence of underlying exposure, up to a single limit of USD 100 million equivalent, across all currency pairs involving rupee, put together, and combined across all the stock exchanges," Sebi said in a circular.

Hindustan Aeronautics IPO to open today

State-owned defence company Hindustan Aeronautics is set to open its initial public offering for subscription on March 16. Equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE. SBI Capital Markets and Axis Capital are the book running lead managers to the offer that will close on March 20, 2018.

Hindustan Aeronautics' initial public offering of 3,41,07,525 equity shares is an offer for sale by the President of India, acting through the Department of Defence Production. The offer comprises a net offer of 3,34,38,750 equity shares and an employee reservation portion of up to 6,68,775 equity shares.

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 42% on first day

Bandhan Bank's Rs 4,473 crore initial public offer was subscribed 42 percent on the first day of bidding today. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.26 times, non institutional investors 1 per cent and retail investors 12 percent.

The IPO received bids for 3,50,05,200 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the NSE till 1730 hrs showed. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and JP Morgan India are managing the issue.

Bharat Dynamics IPO oversubscribed 1.30 times

The initial public offer of defence company Bharat Dynamics was oversubscribed 1.30 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The IPO to raise Rs 960 crore received bids for 2,92,42,115 shares against the total issue size of 2,24,51,953 shares, data available with the NSE till 1945 hrs showed.

Price band for the company's IPO has been fixed at Rs 413-428. SBI Capital Markets, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities and YES Securities are managing the issue.

Automotive sales: India emerges as fifth largest in the world

India’s automotive sales surged the second fastest in the world in 2017, with total numbers trumping developed markets like UK and France and coming within striking distance of Germany.

Brazil was the world’s fastest growing automobile market, registering a 9.4 percent year-on-year rise in volumes to 2.16 million units, according to data shared by London-headquartered business intelligence group JATO Dynamics.

Rupee falls 10 paise to 64.93

The rupee on Thursday dropped by 10 paise to close at 64.93 against the US currency due to sustained foreign fund outflows amid growing prospects of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve next week. It opened on a weak note at 64.92 fell to a low of 94.98 per dollar in early session as trade war worries gripped investors.

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Balrampur Chini, Bank of India, BEML, DHFL, and TV18 Broadcast.