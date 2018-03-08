What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty50 is expected to open higher on Thursday tracking positive trend seen in other Asian markets. The index closed 95 points lower at 10,154 on Wednesday.

The index made a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts and fell for a sixth consecutive day in a row. It is now trading below its crucial short-term moving averages and slightly above its 200-days exponential moving average (DEMA) placed around 10,128.

India VIX fell down by 3.26 percent at 15.71 and decline in volatility even after new lows in the index suggests that 200 DEMA and psychological 10000 zones could arrest the immediate fall on market.

On the options front, maximum Put open interest is seen at strike prices 10,000 followed by 10,200 while maximum Call open interest stood at strike price 10,600 followed by 10,500.

Significant Call writing was seen at 10200 strikes followed by 10600 strikes which is restricting its upside move while minor Put writing is seen at 10200 followed by 10100 levels which may give a pause in negative momentum for a consolidation move.

“Option band signifies a shift in the lower trading range between 10000 to 10350 zones for next coming sessions. On the technical front, Nifty the swing low support of 10276 after the consolidation of last 18 sessions and started the fresh declines. It continued its weakness and has been forming lower lows for sixth consecutive sessions,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities told Moneycontrol told Moneycontrol.

“It formed a Bearish candle which closely resembles a Bearish Belt Candle kind of pattern on the daily scale which indicates that Bears are holding the grip in the market. Now, a hold below 10276 could continue its weakness towards 10100 then 10077-10033 zones while on the upside hurdles are seen at 10276 then 10333 zones,” he said.

Taparia further added that the index has seen a correction of around 1000 points from the top of 11171 and now immediate support exists near to 10100 zones which is 200-EMA on the daily scale.

Wall Street ends down as US talks tariff exemptions:

The S&P 500 ended slightly lower after Wednesday’s volatile session as investors struggled to get a read on US trade policy after President Donald Trump promised hefty import tariffs but then said Mexico and Canada could be exempt, said a Reuters report.

Late on Wednesday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Trump is expected to sign something by the end of the week with “potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada based on national security, and possibly other countries as well”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.76 points, or 0.33 percent, to end at 24,801.36, the S&P 500 lost 1.32 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,726.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.64 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,396.65.

Asian markets gain

Markets in Asia clawed back some gains on Thursday after sliding in the last session on trade-related fears. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.89 percent and the Topix was up 0.73 percent. The Kospi advanced 0.59 percent, with strength seen in automakers and tech names, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 31.5 points or 0.3 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,210-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

White House opens door to tariff exclusions:

The White House on Wednesday raised the possibility that U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports could exclude a clutch of countries other than Canada and Mexico as pressure grew on U.S. President Donald Trump to impose targeted measures that would not harm America’s allies, said a Reuters report.

Trump is set to authorize the steep tariffs by the end of the week, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, a day after the resignation of economic adviser Gary Cohn, who opposed the move.

Europeans, IMF tell Trump to step back from trade war:

Europe and the IMF urged Donald Trump on Wednesday to step back from the brink of a trade war, after the resignation of his top economic adviser emboldened those encouraging him to push ahead with tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, said a Reuters report.

The departure of Gary Cohn, seen as a bulwark against Trump’s economic nationalism, hit shares, oil, and the dollar on Wednesday, as investors saw an increased likelihood of tit-for-tat trade measures that would depress global growth, it said.

Government approves relief package for telecom sector:

The government on Wednesday cleared a relief package for the debt-ridden telecom sector, giving more time to operators to pay for the spectrum bought in auctions.

It has also relaxed the spectrum holding limit for the telecom operators, according to an official spokesperson.The official said the Cabinet has approved the two key measures to facilitate investments and consolidation in the sector, facing Rs 4.6 lakh crore debt.

PSU banks facing over $3 billion of losses on bonds:

State-run banks - already bruised by the sprawling Punjab National Bank fraud case and soaring provisions for bad loans - are facing much higher losses on their bond holdings, said brokerage firm Credit Suisse.

The brokerage warned that state-run banks, which are typically the largest investors in sovereign securities, could lose more than 200 billion rupees (USD 3.1 billion) in the January-March quarter, due to a continued spike in bond yields and as they held more bonds than are required by the regulator.

PNB chief Sunil Mehta appears before SFIO:

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) questioned PNB managing director and CEO Sunil Mehta for five hours in connection with the Rs 12,636 cr fraud at the bank, allegedly carried out by diamond jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

The New Delhi-based PNB is the third lender which has been called by SFIO in the last two days in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion fraud. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank officials had appeared before SFIO yesterday to record their statement in the case, as well.

Economy seems to have bottomed out: Niti Aayog

The country's economy, which had witnessed slow growth due to decline in private investment and other factors, is on the rise again, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.

"The good news is that this has all started changing. Investment cycle has turned. The third quarter results numbers are very good. That was the bottoming out of our economy. The economy is on the rise again," he said, speaking at a conference at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University.

SBI, IFCI, United Bank scout for buyers:

State-owned SBI, United Bank of India and long-term infrastructure lender IFCI are looking for buyers to sell as many as 110 accounts that have turned dud to recover dues over Rs 16,349 crore, said a PTI report.

All the three have invited bids on Wednesday from eligible banks, financial institutions, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to prune such non-performing assets from their respective balance sheets.

62 percent of the global ultra-rich invested in equities:

The culture of investing in equities have caught fancy of India investors which is evident from the big money flowing into mutual funds by domestic investors.

As many as 62 percent of the global rich invested in equities, 56 percent in property, 46 percent in cash, 45 percent private equity, 30 percent in bonds, 25 percent in gold, 21 percent in cryptocurrency and 38 percent in alternative assets, according to The Wealth Report by Knight Frank.

Art was the top-performing asset in the Knight Frank Luxury Investment Index during 2017, rising by 21 per cent to overtake recent front-runners wine and classic cars. Besides investing in real estate, investors also put in money on sports teams, the report said.

India imposes new restrictions on trade with North Korea:

India has imposed new restrictions on trade with North Korea, a government statement said on Wednesday, in line with United Nations sanctions on Pyongyang for its ballistic missile programme, said a Reuters report.

New Delhi has been cutting back on trade with North Korea but has maintained diplomatic links. It has given food aid in the past, but even that has been brought down to the minimum as the United States steps up the pressure to isolate North Korea, it said.

The new restrictions are mainly on “new or used vessels”, food and farm products, electrical equipment and wood, the government said in the statement.