What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The bulls carried forward the momentum seen on Friday as Nifty managed to hit another ton on Monday and reclaimed crucial moving averages which is a positive sign for the bulls. The index made a strong bullish candle on the daily charts and now the next target of 10,900 looks possible.

The Nifty which opened at 10,526 rose to an intraday high of 10,592. It slipped marginally to 10,520 before closing the day at 10,582, up 91 points.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,537.53, followed by 10,492.47. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,610.33 and 10,638.07.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,687.9. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,472.0, followed by 25,256.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,813.0, followed by 25,938.1.

US markets end higher

US stocks rose to more than three-week highs on Monday, recovering much of the losses sustained in a sell-off earlier this month, as a decline in Treasury yields assuaged investor concerns about rising interest rates and refocused attention on economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 399.28 points, or 1.58 percent, to 25,709.27, the S&P 500 gained 32.3 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,779.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 84.07 points, or 1.15 percent, to 7,421.46, Reuters reported.

Asian markets trade higher, Nikkei up 224 points

Markets in Asia advanced on Tuesday, tracking the rally on Wall Street which saw stocks close with gains of more than 1 percent. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 223.97 points, or 1.01 percent, extending a 1.19 percent gain seen in the last trading session.

The Kospi tacked on 0.69 percent, with gains seen in automakers, financials and technology names early in the session, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 51.5 points or 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,649-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

BSE to waive off transaction charges in equity segment of S&P BSE SENSEX 30 stocks

BSE - will waive off the transaction charges on S&P BSE SENSEX 30 stocks with effect from March 12, 2018, a press release from the exchange stated. This move is aimed at facilitating and encouraging participation by retail investors in financially sound companies, the release stated.

BSE has classified equity scrips into categories such as Group A, B, T, among others, to provide a guidance to the investors. Group A is the most tracked segment consisting of about 300 scrips, while Group B consists of more than 3,000 stocks.

P-Note investments dip to 8-year low at Rs 1.19 lakh cr in Jan

Investments in the domestic capital market through participatory notes (P-notes) plunged to a nearly eight-and-a-half-year low of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in January-end amid stringent norms put in place by regulator SEBI to check misuse.

According to SEBI data, the total value of P-note investments in Indian markets — equity, debt, and derivatives — slumped to Rs 1,19,556 crore at January-end from Rs 1,24,810 crore at the end of the preceding month. This is the lowest level since August 2009, when the cumulative value of such investments stood at Rs 1,10,355 crore.

KYC for wallets: RBI says no extension beyond Feb 28

The Reserve Bank today said there will not be any extension to the February 28 deadline for mandatory KYC-compliance by prepaid wallet customers. However, customers who have balances in such wallets or prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) need not worry about their money even if they do not do the KYC (know-your- customer) norms, the central bank said.

Rupee slips 6 paise to 64.79 vs US dollar

The rupee failed to hold on to its early gains and slipped by 6 paise to end at 64.79 against the US currency due to fag-end dollar demand from importers and corporates. The home currency touched a high of 64.62 and a low of 64.82 earlier.

The home unit finally settled the day at 64.79, showing a loss of 6 paise, or 0.09 percent. The rupee had lost a sharp 52 paise last week.

Unemployment rate rises to 71-week high

The unemployment rate reached a 71-week high in the week ended February 25. It is possible that February 2018 will end with the highest unemployment rate in the last 15 or 16 months. The unemployment rate has been rising steadily since July 2017.

During last July, the unemployment rate had reached its lowest level of 3.4 percent and had been falling steeply and almost steadily since the demonetisation in November 2016. The rate rose in August 2017 and continued to rise till it stabilised around 5 percent, Business Standard reported.

Bulk Deals:

Coffee Day Enterprise Ltd: KKR Mauritius PE Investments II Ltd sold 90,00,000 shares at Rs 324.25 per share while Malavika Hegde bought 55,00,000 shares at Rs 324.00 per share.

Fortis Healthcare Limited: BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 40,20,000 shares at Rs 157.59 per share and ECL Finance Ltd sold 41,95,754 shares at Rs 155.81 per share.

India ADRs:

ICICI Bank: +0.3 percent at USD 10.06

HDFC Bank: +0.74 percent at USD 100.08

Tata Motors: +3.39 percent at USD 28.98

Dr Reddy's Labs: +1.43 percent at USD 34.07

Wipro: -1.45 percent at USD 5.45

Infosys: -1.56 percent at USD 17.68

Stocks in news:

Jain Irrigation: Subsidiary invests in Innova Food NV Belgium

Mahindra & Mahindra: Collaborates with LG Chem to for Lio-on battery technology to support EV revolution in India

ACC: Says there are constraints in implementing merger between the company and Ambuja Cements

Music Broadcast: Radio city and Apple music launch Bollywood countdown show

LT Food: CRISIL upgrades long term and short term ratings

Sagar Cements: Board approves acquisition of hydel power plants (capacity of 4.3 MW and 4 MW) for a sum of Rs 26.9 cr

USL: ICRA upgrades ratings of various debt instruments

HDFC Bank: Says will work closely with SEBI in relation to whatsapp data leak

Simbhaoli Sugar: Says that in relation to the fraud case registered by OBC- co is in process of submitting the information and clarifications to the investigating agencies

PNB: Says quantum of unauthorized transactions can increase by USD 204.25 million. Clarifies that govt has not asked PNB to pay the fraud liabilities

Indiabulls Real Estate: EGM on March 23 to seek shareholder approval for divestment of stake in Indiabulls Properties.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank has approved the convening of EGM and to seek the approval of shareholders for issue of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each to the government on preferential basis, aggregating upto the extent of Rs 4,694 crore plus Rs 173.06 crore.

Tata Power: Skill development institute given global HR skill development award 2018.

Torrent Pharma: The company plans to raise approx Rs 2,000 crore through a QIP.

Berger Paints: The company is planning setting up an integrated paint plant in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Fortis, JP Associates and Oriental Bank of Commerce.