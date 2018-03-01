What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty which started on a positive note managed to build further momentum towards the closing of the trade and closed its crucial 100-days exponential moving average placed around 10,418 making a strong bullish candle on the daily charts.

The Index which opened at 10,408 rose to an intraday high of 10,499. It slipped marginally below 10,400 to hit its intraday low of 10,396 before closing 108 points higher at 10,491.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,425.43, followed by 10,359.87. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,527.83 and 10,564.67.

The Nifty Bank closed at 25,302.5. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,061.8, followed by 24,821.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,444.2, followed by 25,585.9.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US markets rally as Fed eases rate worry

US stocks rallied on Friday, lifted by gains in technology stocks and a retreat in Treasury yields as the Federal Reserve eased concerns about the path of interest rate hikes this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 347.51 points, or 1.39 percent, to 25,309.99, the S&P 500 gained 43.34 points, or 1.60 percent, to 2,747.30 and the Nasdaq Composite added 127.30 points, or 1.77 percent, to 7,337.39, Reuters reported.

Asian shares gain after Wall Street rallies

Asian markets rose early on Monday, tracking gains seen on Wall Street as US bond yields receded from recent four-year highs in the last session. Japan's Nikkei 225 soared 292.69 points, or 1.34 percent while the Kospi added 0.42 percent, CNBC reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 39 points or 0.37 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,543-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

North Korea says willing to talk to US: Seoul

North Korea is "very willing" to hold talks with the United States, its delegation to the Winter Olympics closing ceremony said today, according to Seoul's presidential Blue House.

In a meeting with the South's President Moon Jae-in, the North's delegation "agreed that inter-Korea talks and North-US relations should improve together", the Blue House said in a statement.

RBI MPC's next move likely to be rate hike: Morgan Stanley

The Monetary Policy Committee's next move will likely be a rate hike but this will not be taken up immediately as a recovery is still at nascent stage, says a Morgan Stanley report.

Morgan Stanley's base case assessment remains that "the RBI will hike in 4Q18. However, considering that we see upside risks to our inflation forecasts, the risks are also tilting towards an earlier-than-expected rate hike," it added.

HG Infra Engineering IPO to open today

HG Infra Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) is set to open today and will close on February 28, 2018. It has garnered over Rs 138 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale.

Among the anchor investors are SBI Infrastructure Fund, DSP BlackRock India Tiger Fund, UTI - Infrastructure Fund and IDFC Infrastructure Fund.

Eight of top 10 cos add Rs 58,650 crore in m-cap

Eight of 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 58,650.26 crore in their market valuation last week, with IT major TCS witnessing the maximum gain.

From the top-10 list, only Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Maruti Suzuki India suffered erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries Ltd, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, ONGC and SBI saw addition.

Sebi, bourses probe possible stock manipulation at PSBs

Markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges are looking into possible manipulation in equity and derivatives trade of some public sector banks (PSBs) in the wake of circulation of a fake letter purportedly for misleading the investors.

The fake notice bearing the regulator's logo and purportedly addressed to National Stock Exchange (NSE) was circulated on various WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms on February 21.

Dec quarter data likely to show pick-up in GDP growth

A favourable base effect and broad-based pick-up in economic activity may lead to faster gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the December quarter, data for which will be released on Wednesday.

While the Central Statistics Office has projected GDP to grow at 6.5 percent in 2017-18 based on seven to eight months of data, the Economic Survey released in January cited more recent high-frequency data such as exports, factory output and non-food credit growth to raise the growth estimate to 6.75 percent for the year ending March 31, Mint reported.

Expect marginally higher IT export revenue growth of 7-9% in FY19: Nasscom

The Indian information technology industry expects to grow exports at a marginally higher 7-9 percent in the coming fiscal, slightly higher than its expected growth of 7.8 percent in the current financial year, Nasscom, the IT industry body said.

New age digital business is expected to grow 1.5-2 times of industry growth, and domestic technology adoption is expected to continue with double-digit growth.

MSE gets Sebi nod for electronic book building mechanism

Metropolitan Exchange of India (MSE) has received approval from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to launch electronic book building mechanism to facilitate online bidding for private placement of debt securities.

The exchange is also expected to roll out products for the equity segment during the first quarter of fiscal 2018-19. “As a part of our business strategy, we have undertaken several initiatives to introduce new offerings to gain traction. While many ideas are on the drawing board, we have a decent pipeline of roll-outs at advanced stages,” MSE managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Udai Kumar said.

Rupee closes higher against dollar, 10-yr bond yield at 7.67%

The Indian rupee ended at 64.73, gaining 0.5 percent from its previous close of 65.05. It opened at 64.96 a dollar touching a high of 64.69 and a low of 64.97.

The 10-year bond yield closed at 7.671 percent compared to its Thursday’s close of 7.746%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

2 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next trade date under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Securities which are banned for trading include names such as Fortis and JP Associates.