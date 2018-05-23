What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty recouped early losses but managed to snap its 5-days losing streak on Tuesday. The index moved in a narrow range of nearly 70 points and made a small bullish candle on the daily charts which also resembles a ‘Spinning Top’ kind of pattern on charts.

The Nifty index opened at 10,518 and slipped to an intraday low of 10,490 but then bulls took charge and pushed the index back above 10,500. The index made an intraday high of 10,558 before closing the day 20 points higher at 10,536.

The Nifty closed below its 100-days moving average and 50-DEMA which does not augur well for the bulls. The bulls will only gain strength once Nifty closes above its 5-DEMA placed around 10,600.

Investors who went long today should keep a trailing stop low below 10500. A slip below 50-DMA placed around 10,460, could extend the selling pressure, suggest experts.

“Finally, five days of continuous fall appears to have paved the way for a pullback rally as Nifty registered a small bullish candle which resembles an indecisive Spinning Top kind of candlestick formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX fell down by 5.6 percent at 13.60 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is intact at 10,500 followed by 10,000 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 10,800 followed by 11,000 strikes.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,498.6, followed by 10,460.5. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,566.7 and 10,596.7.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,777.7 on Tuesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,670.77, followed by 25,563.84. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,915.17, followed by 26,052.63.

US markets end lower

US stocks ended lower on Tuesday, weighed down by lingering uncertainty over the outcome of trade talks between the United States and China and declines in energy and industrial shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.88 points, or 0.72 percent, at 24,834.41, the S&P 500 lost 8.57 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,724.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.58 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,378.46.

Asian shares trade higher

Asian shares edged up on Wednesday but investors were cautious after US President Donald Trump tempered optimism over progress made so far in trade talks between the world's two largest economies.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.15 percent while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.2 percent.

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 16 points. Nifty futures were trading around 10,533 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump casts doubt on planned summit with North Korea

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday there was a “substantial chance” his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will not take place as planned on June 12 amid concerns that Kim is resistant to giving up his nuclear weapons.

If the summit is called off or fails, it would be a major blow to what Trump supporters hope will be the biggest diplomatic achievement of his presidency, and a huge disappointment for the president himself. “There’s a very substantial chance ... it won’t work out. And that’s OK,” Trump told reporters. “That doesn’t mean it won’t work out over a period of time. But it may not work out for June 12. But there is a good chance that we’ll have the meeting.”

Government seeks revival plans from 11 PSBs by Friday

The Centre has directed all 11 public sector banks under the Reserve Bank of India’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework to submit revival plans by Friday, as per a report in The Economic Times. Some banks recently told the Finance Ministry that they require more than one year to come out of the restrictions that the PCA has imposed on them.

Sources close to the government told ET that banks are already looking at many stringent austerity measures, including hiring freeze. “All banks are already looking to consolidate their operations. They will present a more detailed plan, which will incorporate rationalisation of branches, differentiated products and services, and measures,” he added.

Over 39 lakh jobs created in 7 months till March: EPFO data

As many as 39.36 lakh new jobs were created during 7-month period ending March this year, as per the latest retirement fund body EPFO's payroll data.

According to the latest data, as many as 6.13 lakh new jobs were created in the month of March this year, which is higher than 5.89 lakh payrolls with the Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in February this year.

The data shows that the half of the payrolls were created in the expert service segment across all age buckets or groups. The segments where job creation was substantial were electric, mechanical or general engineering products followed by building and construction industry, trading & commercial establishments and textiles.

Gold prices rise amid a steady dollar

Gold prices rose on Wednesday amid a steady dollar and uncertainty over the outcome of US-China trade talks, while investors waited for minutes from the Federal Reserve’s meeting for clues on the outlook for US interest rates.

Oil dips after rally

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday as the market took a breather on expectations OPEC may raise supplies as early as June, although geopolitical risks kept a floor under the market.

Brent LCOc1 futures dipped 4 cents to $79.53 a barrel by 0006 GMT, after climbing 35 cents on Tuesday. Last week, the global benchmark hit $80.50 a barrel, the highest since November 2014.

Trump will propose new tax cuts prior to November

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will propose new tax cuts sometime prior to November, when Republicans look to hold on to their majorities in Congress in midterm elections.

Trump said he would meet with Republican Representative Kevin Brady, chairman of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, about the proposal.

5G to offer $27 bn opportunity for India by 2026: Ericsson

5G mobile services are expected to create an over USD 27 billion business opportunity for India by 2026, says Swedish gear maker Ericsson. Telecom operators are currently recording an average top speed of around 22mbps on their 4G networks, while 5G services tests have recorded download speed of over 1000mbps or 1gbps.

“5G will enable a USD 27 billion business opportunity in India. Out of this USD 13 billion is the addressable revenue opportunity for mobile operators in the country,” Ericsson India, managing director, Nitin Bansal said.

123 stocks to report March quarter numbers today:

As many as 123 stocks to report March quarter numbers today including names like Archies, CESC, eClerx, EROS Media, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, IFCI, Jet Airways, Kolte Patil, Natco Pharma, Repco Homes, Tata Motors and Tata Motors DVR among others.

Rupee reverses 2-day fall against US dollar

The rupee on Tuesday staged a mild recovery after two sessions of decline and edged higher by 8 paise to end at 68.04 against the US dollar on fresh selling of the American currency by banks and exporters. Weakness in the greenback against other currencies overseas along with a positive closing of local bourses too supported the rupee recovery momentum.

Reversing a two-day downtrend, the rupee resumed higher at 68.03 against Monday's close of 68.12 at the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market on fresh dollar unwinding. It later moved in a tight range of 67.92 and 68.09 most part of the day with positive bias before ending at 68.04, showing a gain of 8 paise, or 0.12 percent.

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For May 23, 2018, BEML, DHFL, Jet Airways, Just Dial, and Reliance Communications are present in this list.

