What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 12 things you should know

The Nifty50 not only broke below its crucial support placed at 10,500 level on Wednesday but also its 50-day moving average at 10,460 which resulted in a strong bearish candle on the daily charts.

As long as Nifty50 trades below 10,500 levels, bears will remain in control and the selling pressure could take the index towards 10,350 levels on the downside, suggest experts. The next crucial support is placed at 200-DMA around 10,240.

The Nifty50 remained under pressure from the word go. It opened at 10,521 and rose marginally to hit an intraday high of 10,533. It hit an intraday low of 10,417 before closing the day 106 points lower at 10,430.

“The Nifty50 appears to have resumed its downtrend as Tuesday’s mild positive close proved to be a tepid bounce as it paved the way for a much ferocious bearish candle formation in Wednesday’s session,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,387.57, followed by 10,344.83. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,503.27 and 10,576.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,684.95, down 0.36 percent on Wednesday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,570.1, followed by 25,455.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,851.8, followed by 26,018.7.

US Markets

US stocks ended with small gains on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting suggested higher inflation may not result in faster interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 24,886.81, the S&P 500 gained 8.85 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,733.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.50 points, or 0.64 percent, to 7,425.96.

Asian markets trade lower

Asian shares moved lower on Thursday as investors fretted about new setbacks in US-China trade talks, but negative sentiment was tempered by US Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting it would not raise the tempo at which it increases interest rates.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.6 percent lower.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a gain of 26.5 points, or 0.25 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,447.50 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump says summit with North Korea's Kim may not happen next month

US President Donald Trump has said there is a "very substantial chance" that his planned summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un may not happen next month and speculated that Chinese President Xi Jinping may be behind Pyongyang's new hard line.

North Korea last week warned that it may cancel the June 12 summit in Singapore between Kim and Trump if the US insists on it giving up nuclear weapons unilaterally. Speaking to reporters at the White House while welcoming South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Trump said that North Korea must meet conditions for the summit to go ahead though if it did not, it might happen "later".

Fed releases May minutes, points at interest rate hike in June meeting

The summary released on Wednesday indicates a substantial level of debate over how the Fed should approach inflation. The minutes also pointed to an interest rate hike at the June meeting amid debate over how close the Fed might be getting to the end of this rate-hiking cycle.

The general sentiment was that inflation would continue to rise toward the 2 percent target. However, there was disagreement over how confident the Fed should be after years of undershooting, and what that would mean to policy.

Dollar loses steam

The dollar lost momentum on Thursday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting were seen as dovish and US President Donald Trump proposed looking into imposing new tariffs on imported cars.

The euro was hampered by concerns over economic slowdown in the currency bloc and political risks in Italy, staying near a six-month low against the dollar and a nine-month low versus the yen.

Oil falls on shock US stock builds, OPEC supply worries

Oil benchmarks fell on Wednesday after an unexpected build in US crude and gasoline inventories despite strong demand, and as traders weighed a possible increase in OPEC crude output to cover any shortfalls in supply from Iran and Venezuela.

Brent crude futures slipped 23 cents to settle at USD 79.80 a barrel, while US crude lost 36 cents to USD 71.84 a barrel.

Bank of Korea holds rates as inflation trails target

The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady for a sixth straight month on Thursday, with inflation seen remaining below target and trade frictions between the United States and China raising fears of collateral damage to other export-reliant Asian economies.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 1.5 percent, in line with forecasts from 13 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll.

ECB set to look through tepid inflation, end QE this year: Reuters poll

The European Central Bank will finish its stimulus programme by the end of 2018, according to a Reuters poll of economists, despite nearly half of those surveyed saying it was not in control of inflation.

So far the ECB has spent over 2.5 trillion euros buying bonds to try and push inflation up to its target of just under 2 percent but that level has yet to be reached. Euro zone inflation has fallen to 1.2 percent from 1.3 percent at the start of the year.

Cabinet clears ordinance for amendments to bankruptcy code

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved promulgation of an ordinance to amend the 16-month-old Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which proposes to classify home buyers as “financial creditors” at par with lenders to help them quickly get refunds from defaulting companies.

The present amendment is based on recommendations of a 14-member government appointed committee that had last month suggested a slew of measures, including addressing woes of home buyers and making recoveries easier for lenders.

India to take a ‘long-term’ view on fuel pricing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India wants to take a long-term view on pump prices of petrol and diesel to shield consumers from the volatility in global markets, law minister said on

Wednesday, indicating the government could change its fuel pricing mechanism. Prices of diesel and petrol in India have surged to a record high. A litre of petrol costs Rs 77.17, while diesel is sold at Rs 68.34 per litre.

“The government is keen that instead of having an ad hoc measure it may be desirable to have a long-term view which addresses not only the volatility but also takes care of the unnecessary ambiguity arising out of frequent ups and downs,” Ravi Shankar Prasad told a news conference.

124 companies to report March quarter numbers today

124 companies are scheduled to report results for quarter ended March later today which include names like Camlin Fine, City Union Bank, Cummins India, LT Foods, Gail India, MOIL, NCC, Pidilite Industries, Ramco Industries, Somany Ceramics, and Time Technoplast among others.

3 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For May 24, 2018, BEML, DHFL and Reliance Communications are present in this list.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies