What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 15 things you should know

The Nifty which started on a positive note failed to gather momentum and close marginally above its crucial support placed at 10,500 levels on Monday making a solid bear candle on the daily charts.

The index slipped for a fifth consecutive session in a row. It broke below its crucial support placed at 50-DEMA, and 100-DMA placed at 10,557, and 10,538 respectively.

Bears have tightened their hold on D-Street which is evident from the fact that the widely tracked Supertrend indicator gave a sell signal on the charts today. MACD gave a sell signal on daily charts last week.

The Nifty which opened at 10,616 rose to an intraday high of 10,621 but then bulls took control and pushed the index below 10600 levels. The index slipped to an intraday low of 10,505 before closing 79 points lower at 10,516.

“The Nifty continued its slide for the 5th session in a row before signing off the first day of the week with a strong bearish candle. In this process it is fast approaching its 50-day simple moving average which in the past offered strong resistance to the indices on their pullback attempt after the major fall from 11171 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX moved up by 1.84 percent at 14.41 levels. On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 10,500 followed by 10,600 strikes while maximum Call OI is placed at 11,000 followed by 10,800 strikes.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,474.43, followed by 10,432.17. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,590.33 and 10,663.97.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,750.8 on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,601.8, followed by 25,452.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,983.3, followed by 26,215.8.

US markets close higher

US stocks rose on Monday and gains in industrials helped propel the Dow to a more than two-month closing high, after a truce between the United States and China calmed fears that a trade war might be imminent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 298.2 points, or 1.21 percent, to 25,013.29, the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,733.01, and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.70 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,394.04.

Asian stocks remain subdued

Asian markets were subdued on Tuesday, shrugging off gains seen on Wall Street as recent US-China trade tensions cooled. The Nikkei 225 tracked lower by 0.08 percent after starting the session with slight gains. The broader Topix slipped 0.23 percent, with most of its 33 subsectors trading lower as mining and insurers led losses.

Several index heavyweights, however, clung to gains, with Fanuc higher by 0.45 percent and Fast Retailing rising 0.79 percent. The Shanghai composite traded lower by 0.21 percent while the Shenzhen Composite held just 0.04 percent above the flat line.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 27 points, or 0.26 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,515 on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump willing to walk away from North Korea summit: Pence

US President Donald Trump is willing to walk away from an unprecedented summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for next month, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Monday, after North Korea called into question the meeting last week.

“It would be a great mistake for Kim Jong Un to think he could play Donald Trump,” Pence said according to excerpts of an interview made available by Fox.

When asked if Trump could still walk away from the summit scheduled for June 12 in Singapore, he replied: “Well there’s no question.”

Dollar holds near four-month highs, oil near multi-year top

The dollar hovered near four-month highs on Tuesday on renewed optimism about global growth as the United States and China agreed to drop their tariff threats, while oil stayed at multi-year peaks over potential sanctions in Venezuela.

Beijing and Washington both claimed victory on Monday as the world’s two largest economies stepped back from the brink of a global trade war and agreed to hold further talks to boost US exports to China.

Oil prices rise on worries over Venezuelan supply

Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid worries that Venezuela’s crude output could drop further following a disputed presidential election in the country and with potential sanctions on the OPEC-member.

Brent crude futures were at $79.37 per barrel at 0110 GMT, up 15 cents, from their last close. Brent broke through $80 for the first time since November 2014 last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $72.49 a barrel, up 25 cents from their previous settlement.

India’s Q4 GDP growth likely at 7.4%: Icra

Rating agency Icra Ltd expects gross domestic product (GDP) growth in the fourth quarter of the fiscal 2017-18 at 7.4 percent on account of good rabi crop harvest and improved corporate earnings, up from 7.2 percent in the third quarter.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) is scheduled to come out with GDP estimate for the March 2018 quarter and provisional annual estimates for the year 2017-18 on May 31. “The domestic GDP growth rate is expected to improve to 7.4 percent in Q4 FY2018 from 7.2 percent in Q3 FY2018, exceeding the implicit forecast of 7.1 percent embedded in the CSO’s Second Advance Estimate of National Income for 2017-18,” Icra said in a release.

Sebi allows clearing corps at IFSC to invest in foreign sovereign securities

Sebi on Monday allowed clearing corporations at international financial services centres (IFSCs) to invest their own funds in foreign sovereign securities with the highest credit quality. However, the investment in such securities would not exceed a limit of 10 percent of the total investible resources, excluding funds lying in core settlement guarantee fund of the clearing corporation, it said in a circular.

Currently, the clearing corporations are permitted to invest their own funds as well as funds lying in core settlement guarantee Fund in fixed deposits or central government securities and liquid schemes of debt mutual funds.

Rupee drops by 12 paise to close at new 16-mth low

The rupee on Monday lost another 12 paise to close at fresh 16-month low of 68.12 against the US currency on sustained dollar demand from importers and corporates amid weak global cues.

A strong dollar in world markets on dissipating fear of trade war between the US and China also weighed on the rupee sentiment.

Rail Vikas Nigam gets Sebi's go-ahead to launch IPO

State-run Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to float an initial public offering. RVNL had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi on March 28 and obtained its "observations" on May 17, as per the latest update with the markets watchdog.

The public issue is being managed by Yes Securities, Elara Capital (India) and IDBI Capital Markets & Securities. The equity shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Rotomac fraud case: CBI files charges against Vikram Kothari, son

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday filed charges against Rotomac Pens’ promoter Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul for defaulting on loans worth Rs3,695 crore taken from nationalised banks.

Just a third of credit-worthy consumers tapped by banks: Cibil report

Even after the increased focus on retail loans for a decade, banks and other lending institutions have been able to tap only into a third of the estimated 220 million credit-eligible consumers. This leaves financiers with 150 million consumers who are eligible for credit but are untapped, credit information company Transunion Cibil said in its report on Monday.

Gold prices continue slide on muted demand, global cues

Gold prices slipped by Rs 75 to Rs 31,875 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Monday on easing demand from local jewellers amid weak trend overseas. Silver prices cracked below the Rs 41,000-mark by falling Rs 440 to Rs 40,760 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said sentiment remained downbeat due to fall in demand from local jewellers and a weak trend overseas, as the dollar rose, reducing the precious metals’ safe-haven appeal after China and the US struck a deal to avert a trade war.

Lower expenditure set to prune FY18 fiscal deficit to 3.4% of GDP

The Modi government may be able to keep the fiscal deficit for fiscal 2017-18 below the revised budget estimate, by up to 10 basis points, Hindu Business Line reported. Flash government account numbers for fiscal 2017-18 are lower than the revised estimate numbers for both expenditure and revenue, but the reduction is accounted for more by a squeeze in expenditure.

SBI likely to report loss in Q4FY18 on rise in provisions, NPAs

State Bank of India is likely to post a loss of Rs 1,270.5 crore for the January to March quarter in FY18, pinched by deterioration in asset quality and surge in provisions towards the same.

The loss is projected by a Reuters’ poll in comparison to a net profit of Rs 2,814.82 crore in the same quarter a year ago. SBI's Q4 financial results for FY18 will be announced post 12 pm on Tuesday and Chairman Rajnish Kumar along with the bank's management will address the media around 2.15 pm.

NSE to delist Kingfisher Airlines, 17 others from May 30

National Stock Exchange has decided to delist Vijay Mallya-promoted Kingfisher Airlines Ltd and Plethico Pharmaceuticals Ltd and 16 other companies from 30 May. NSE’s delisting move comes after BSE delisted over 200 companies from 11 May as trading in their shares remained suspended for over six months.

7 stocks under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For May 22, 2018, Balrampur Chini, DHFL, Jet Airways, Just Dial, PC Jeweller, Reliance Communications, and Wockhardt are present in this list.