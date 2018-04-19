What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

February 11, 2008 | Almost 3 weeks later, the Sensex plunged 4.57 percent intraday as the index shed 796.43 points. The benchmark index tumbled by 833 points, or 4.78 percent and closed at 16,630 points on growing global worries over slowing economic expansion. (Image: Reuters)

The Nifty snapped its 9-day winning streak on Wednesday, but managed to close above its crucial support level of 10500 for the third consecutive day in a row.

The index formed a bearish candle on the daily candlestick charts after a Hanging Man pattern recorded in the previous trading session which suggests that the momentum seems to be fading.

However, the Nifty closed above its crucial 5-days exponential moving average (DEMA) which offers some hope to the bulls. However, if the index breaches 10495 in Thursday’s trading session, chances are that the trend could tilt in favour of bears.

The Nifty which opened at 10578 rose to an intraday high of 10,594 before bears walked in. The index slipped to an intraday low of 10509 before closing 22 points lower at 10,526.

“Finally after 9 consecutive positive close, bulls have given up their hold on the market at least for the day as Nifty registered a Bearish Candle around its critical resistance level of 10600. In next trading session if bears succeed in getting a close below 10495 then the market may come under pressure for a couple of days more,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,492.53, followed by 10,458.87. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,577.03 and 10,627.87.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,102.3. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,965.14, followed by 24,827.97.

On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,333.14, followed by 25,563.97.

US markets end mixed

The S&P 500 eked out a small gain while the Dow declined after a volatile trading session on Wednesday, with weakness in sectors such as consumer staples and financials offsetting strong gains in the energy and industrial indexes, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 38.56 points, or 0.16 percent, to 24,748.07, the S&P 500 gained 2.25 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,708.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.14 points, or 0.19 percent, to 7,295.24.

Asian markets rise

Resource stocks were on a roll in Asia on Thursday as oil prices hit heights not seen since late 2014, though the potential boost to inflation globally also pressured fixed-income assets.

Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 percent, led by a 1.8 percent rise in basic material stocks. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.15 percent

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India, a rise of 33.5 points or 0.32 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,588-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

US economic growth on track despite tariff concerns: Fed report

Robust business borrowing, rising consumer spending, and tight labor markets indicate the US economy remains on track for continued growth, the Federal Reserve reported on Wednesday, with the risks of a global trade war the one big outlier, Reuters reported.

“Contacts in various sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, and transportation expressed concern about the newly imposed and/or proposed tariffs,” the central bank said in its report, which covered the period from March to early April.

Oil near late-2014 highs as Saudi pushes for higher prices

Oil prices on Thursday remained close to highs touched the previous day that were last seen in late 2014, buoyed as U.S. crude inventories declined and as top exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to keep withholding supply to prop up the market, Reuters reported.

Brent crude oil futures were at USD 73.79 per barrel, up 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 29 cents, or 0.4 percent, at USD 68.76 a barrel.

India claims top spot for 2018 growth among major economies: Reuters poll

India will claim the top spot among the world’s fastest-growing major economies this year, but rising trade tensions between the United States and China may restrain that growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

Twenty of 29 economists who answered an extra question said India’s economy will be hurt by the ongoing trade dispute. “India runs the risk of being caught in the middle of the trade spat between the U.S. and China,” said Hugo Erken, senior economist at Rabobank.

No relaxation in new bad loan rules: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seems to have ruled out relaxations in its new bad loan rules. RBI deputy governor N.S. Vishwanathan defended the rules announced in February, saying that they were aimed at improving credit culture and nudging lenders to be proactive in tackling early signs of stress, Mint reported.

TCS to report Q4 numbers today

Tata Consultancy Services will announce its fourth quarter and annual results on Thursday, nearly a week after its closest rival Infosys forecast margins that disappointed investors.

Analysts expect TCS to report between 1.1 percent and 2.0 percent revenue growth in constant currency. According to a Reuters poll, analysts on average expect TCS to post fourth-quarter net profit of Rs 6,811.8 crore and revenue of Rs 31,669.2 crore.

Rupee slips 2 paise to end at fresh 7-month low against US dollar

The rupee on Wednesday slipped by 2 paise to settle at a fresh seven-month low of 65.66 against the US currency due to sustained dollar demand and forex outflows, extending its fall for a third day amid surging crude prices.

In the cross currency trade, the rupee recovered against the pound sterling to end at 93.31 from last close of 94.09 and recouped against the Japanese yen to finish at 61.27 per yens from 61.31 yesterday.

8 companies to report March quarter results

As many as eight companies are likely to report their March quarter numbers today including Tata Consultancy Services, IndusInd Bank, Cyient, Reliance Power, RS Software and Infomedia.

5 stocks under ban period on NSE

Security in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment includes companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For April 19, 2018 stocks such as IRB Infra, Jet Airways, JP Associates, Reliance Communications, and TV18 Broadcast are present in this list.