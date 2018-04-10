What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty which started with a positive bias build momentum in the second half of the trading session to take the index beyond 10350. The index formed a bullish candle on the daily charts and the Supertrend Indicator gave a buy signal which suggests strength in the market has returned.

The buying and selling signals are generated when the indicator starts plotting either on top of closing price or below closing price. On Monday, the price went past the Supertrend indicator line placed around 10,366 which triggered a buy signal on the daily charts.

Both MACD and Supetrend Indicator have given a buy call which suggests strength in the momentum. The index is now trading above its key short and long-term moving averages.

The index opened at 10,333 and rose to an intraday high of 10397. It slipped marginally to hit an intraday low of 10,328 before closing the day at 10,379, up 47 points.

Investors are advised to stay long on the index with a stop loss below 10290 which was the closing of 6 April. Below that strong support is placed around 10200 levels. Fresh momentum on the index can take Nifty towards 10,452 levels, suggest experts.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,339.3, followed by 10,299.3. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,408.5 and 10,437.7.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,093.8 on Monday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,896.93, followed by 24,700.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,221.73, followed by 25,349.67.

Wall Street rises but pares gains late after report of FBI raid

Wall Street’s major indexes rose on Monday as a softer stance by U.S. policymakers on China tariffs powered a rebound from last week’s selloff, but stocks pared much of their gains late in the session after a report that the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the office of President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.34 points, or 0.19 percent, to 23,979.10, the S&P 500 gained 8.69 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,613.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.23 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,950.34.

Asian Markets edge lower

Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated from its highs. The Nikkei 225 edged down by 0.59 percent and the Topix slipped 0.44 percent. South Korea's Kospi index, meanwhile, lost 0.68 percent, Reuters reported.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India, a marginal rise of 1 point or 0.01 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,394-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Talks with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in 'May or early June': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said today he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month or in early June, after a report that Pyongyang was ready to discuss denuclearization at the summit.

FBI raids offices, home of Trump's personal lawyer: Sources

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the offices and home of US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen, law enforcement sources said, in a dramatic new development in a series of probes involving close Trump associates, Reuters reported.

Mueller is investigating whether members of Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia during the U.S. presidential election. Trump has called the probe a “witch hunt” and denied any collusion.

Sebi strengthens algo trading norms, co-location facilities

In order to facilitate small and medium sized trading members, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday asked stock exchanges to introduce ‘managed co-location services’, wherein space will be provided to vendors along with technical knowhow and other expertise.

The vendors will provide the technical know-how, hardware, software and other associated expertise as services to trading members and will be responsible for upkeep and maintenance of all infrastruture in the racks provided to them.

North Korea tells US it is prepared to discuss denuclearization: source

North Korea has told the United States for the first time that it is prepared to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Donald Trump, a U.S. official said on Sunday., Reuters reported.

“The US has confirmed that Kim Jong Un is willing to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula‎,” said an U.S. official.

IndoStar Capital gets Sebi's nod for Rs 2,000 cr IPO

Non-banking finance company IndoStar Capital Finance has received markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise an estimated Rs 2,000 crore through initial public offering (IPO). Going by the draft papers, IndoStar Capital Finance's IPO comprises issuance of fresh shares worth Rs 700 crore. Besides, existing shareholders will offer up to 2 crore scrips.

The company plans to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements. Besides, the IPO will enhance its brand name and create public market for its equity shares in the country.

NSE to move 15 firms to restricted trading category

NSE will move 15 firms to the restricted trading category on Thursday as part of surveillance review. Trading in the 15 securities will be available in trade for trade segment at a price band of 5 percent or lower with effect from April 12, the NSE said in a circular on Monday.

Among the stocks to be moved to the restricted trading category are Aditya Birla Money, Burnpur Cement, Cantabil Retail India, Dharani Sugars & Chemicals, D-Link (India), DQ Entertainment (International), MIC Electronics, Petron Engineering Construction and Super Spinning Mills.

Oil prices seesaw as US trade dispute with China rattles market

Oil prices dipped on Tuesday, easing after strong gains in the previous session when hopes that trade disputes between the United States and China could be resolved buoyed global markets, Reuters reported.

US WTI crude futures were at USD 63.26 a barrel, down 16 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their previous settlement. Brent crude futures were at USD 68.52 per barrel, down 13 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Rupee drops 5 paise against US dollar

The rupee dropped by 5 paise to close at 65.02/03 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Monday. The home currency ended at 65.03 a dollar, down 0.08 percent from its Friday’s close of 64.98. The rupee opened at 64.86 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.85 and 65.06, respectively, Mint reported.