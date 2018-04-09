What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty which started the week ended April 6 on a muted note managed to recoup losses and closed with gains of just six points but above its crucial psychological support level of 10,300 on Friday. It formed a Doji type pattern on the daily chart and a bullish candle on the weekly chart.

The index, which made a bullish Marubozu candle on the daily chart on Thursday, consolidated in a narrow range on Friday and made an indecisive candlestick pattern on the daily chart. The Nifty index opened at 10,322 and rose to an intra-day high of 10,350 which is close to its 50-DEMA. It slipped to an intra-day low of 10,290 before closing the day six points higher at 10,331.

Analysts advise investors to remain long on the index with a stop loss below 10,227 levels, which is also its crucial support. On the higher side, Nifty is likely to face stiff resistance around 10,460 levels.

“It was a day of consolidation on the bourses as Nifty witnessed a listless trading session, with an extremely rangebound move of 60 points, before signing off the day with a Doji kind of indecisive formation,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX remained flat at 14.74. However, it needs to hold below 13.50-13 zones for short-term stability in the market.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,298.1, followed by 10,264.6. If the index starts moving upwards, the key resistance levels to watch out are 10,357.8 and 10,384.0.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,873.2 on Friday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,688.54, followed by 24,503.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,995.74, followed by 25,118.27.

Wall Street ends down 2 percent as US-China trade fears intensify

US stocks dropped about 2 percent on Friday, with the Dow falling more than 570 points, as US President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat on Chinese imports fuelled increasing concern over a US trade war with China, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 572.46 points, or 2.34 percent, to 23,932.76, the S&P 500 lost 58.37 points, or 2.19 percent, to 2,604.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 161.44 points, or 2.28 percent, to 6,915.11.

Asia stocks hold nerve as S&P futures bounce

Asian shares started flat on Monday as US President Donald Trump kept up his twitter war with China over trade just a couple of days before President Xi Jinping gives a keynote speech on his policy priorities, Reuters reported.

Losses across the region were minor with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off just 0.05 percent. Japan’s Nikkei wavered either side of flat, and South Korea edged ahead by 0.1 percent.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 35.5 points or 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading around 10,306-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

CBI issues non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

The Central Bureau of Investigation has issued a non-bailable warrant against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in the over Rs 13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. It has questioned an officer from Allahabad Bank’s Hong Kong branch in relation to the extension of credit facilities on the basis of letter of undertaking (LoUs) issued by PNB.

CBI is the second investigation agency after the Enforcement Directorate to issue a non-bailable warrant. The agency is also questioning overseas branch officials of Indian banks in relation to the extension of credit.

RBI increases foreign flow limit in bonds by over Rs 1 tn for FY19

The Reserve Bank today upped debt investment limits for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) across all segments, which will cumulatively result in an increase of over Rs 1 trillion in fiscal year 2018-19.

The total debt limit will rise to Rs 5.94 trillion by September 2018 and go up further to Rs 6.49 trillion by end of the fiscal year from the present Rs 5.45 trillion, a central bank notification said.

China will take down trade barriers, deal on IP: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Sunday that China would take down its trade barriers and that the two countries would reach a deal on intellectual property, Reuters reported.

In his tweet on Sunday, Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would always be friends despite the dispute, adding: "China will take down its trade barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become reciprocal and a deal will be made on intellectual property. Great future for both countries!"

RBI may start off rate hike cycle by Q4 2018: Report

The Reserve Bank is expected to go for a hike in key policy rates by the fourth quarter of this year, as the country's economic recovery is likely to be be on a "surer footing" by then, says a Morgan Stanley report.

"The key argument for the case for a rate hike by 4Q18 is two-fold, in that we don't expect a significant overshoot of inflation relative to the RBI's target and that the economic recovery will be on a surer footing by then," Morgan Stanley said in a research note. The global brokerage, expects private capex to show signs of recovery by the end of this year.

FPIs pump Rs 3,700 cr in debt markets in just 5 trading sessions

Foreign investors have put in over Rs 3,700 crore in the Indian debt markets in the last five trading sessions as interest rates are not increasing in the US.

According to depository data, FPIs invested a net sum of Rs 3,706 crore (USD 570 million) in the debt markets during April 2-6. Besides, they infused Rs 94 crore in the stock markets during the period under review.

RBI asks payment operators to store data only in India, comply by Oct 15

The Reserve Bank of India has released guidelines on Friday asking all payment system operators to ensure that data is stored only within the country, and comply with the order by October 15, 2018.

“All system providers shall ensure that the entire data relating to payment systems operated by them are stored in a system only in India. This data should include the full end-to-end transaction details / information collected / carried / processed as part of the message / payment instruction,” RBI said in a notification on Friday.

Regulators may extend timings of currency derivatives trading

Market regulators are in talks to extend timings of currency derivatives trading, two people aware of the discussions said, a move expected to help investors hedge their currency risks better.

“The timing can be up to 9.30pm for rupee-based pairs and up to 11.30pm for cross-currency pairs. The commodity derivatives market is open till 11.30pm and the regulators or exchanges have not faced any problem in managing it. Currency is like a commodity in several ways. So, the market timing can be extended to up to 11.30pm for currency derivatives. The discussion is on, Sebi is fine with the proposal and has communicated to RBI on this. RBI may take a final call soon and announce it,” sources said, as reported by Mint.

Lemon Tree Hotels to make stock market debut today

Hospitality chain Lemon Tree Hotels is set to debut on bourses today after successful subscription. The company in consultation with merchant bankers has fixed final issue price at Rs 56 per share.

The public issue was subscribed 1.19 times during March 26-28, 2018. The Rs 1,038.68 IPO has received bids for 15.49 crore shares against the total issue size of 12,98,35,580 shares.