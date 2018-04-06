What changed for the market while you were sleeping? 10 things you should know

The Nifty which started with a big gap thanks to strong global cues picked up momentum soon after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised growth outlook for 2018-19 while keeping rates unchanged.

The Nifty index which rose nearly 200 points on Thursday recorded its best one-day gain in almost two years. The index formed a Bullish Marubozu Candle on the daily chart and negated the effect of the Bearish Engulfing pattern which was formed in the previous session.

A perfect Marubozu pattern would have no shadows which mean that the index opened at the lowest level and closed at the highest level. But, Thursday’s candle is not a perfect 'Marubozu' but it is very close to the said pattern.

The Nifty which opened at 10,228 slipped marginally to 10227.45 but then bulls took charge and pushed the D-Street higher. The index reclaimed 10,300 to register an intraday high of 10,331.80 before closing the day at 10,325, up 196 points.

Thursday’s rally was largely attributed to brisk short coverings which got formed on account of trade war woes. But, it looks like we are not in an intermediate uptrend and as long as Nifty holds above 10,200 bulls have nothing to worry.

“Finally Nifty appears to have embarked on a short-term uptrend as it registered the much elusive breakout above its 24-day old descending channel thereby confirming strength in the upmove if not the end of correction at recent lows of 9,950,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

India VIX fell down by 9.44 percent at 14.80. A sharp decline in VIX has given the stability in the market but it needs to hold below 13.50-13 zones to extend its up move.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,257.87, followed by 10,190.53. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,362.17 and 10,399.13.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,759.8 on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,485.43, followed by 24,211.07. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,929.53, followed by 25,099.27.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines from across news agencies.

US markets end higher

The Dow and the S&P 500 posted gains for a third day in a row on Thursday, the longest streak in about a month, as investors’ worries of an escalating trade conflict between the United States and China eased and their focus on upcoming earnings grew, Reuters reported.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 240.92 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,505.22, the S&P 500 gained 18.15 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,662.84 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.45 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,076.55.

Asian markets mixed as Trump proposes more China tariffs

Assian markets were trading mixed after US President Donald Trump proposed additional tariffs on China, aggravating trade tensions and smothering a revival in broader investor risk appetite. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.25 percent, Reuters reported.

Australian stocks slipped 0.35 percent and South Korea's KOSPI lost 0.3 percent and Japan's Nikkei fell 0.15 percent.

SGX Nifty:

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India, a fall of 39 points or 0.38 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 10,317-level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Trump proposes $100 bn more in tariffs on China

US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that he has instructed US trade officials to consider USD 100 billion in additional tariffs on China “in light of China’s unfair retaliation” against earlier US tariff actions. The US tariffs are aimed at forcing changes to Chinese government policies designed to transfer US intellectual property to Chinese companies, Reuters reported.

Trump said in a statement the further tariffs were being considered “in light of China’s unfair retaliation” against earlier US trade actions that included USD 50 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods.

China launches WTO complaint on US tariffs linked to IP issues

China has sought consultations with the United States, the first step in a WTO dispute, over its announced tariffs on USD 50 billion worth of Chinese imports on grounds of alleged theft of US intellectual property, the World Trade Organization said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

China claimed the tariffs would exceed the United States’ bound rates and appeared to violate provisions of WTO agreements, some dating back to its predecessor body, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT).

Depositories to monitor foreign investment limits in Indian cos: Sebi

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday put in place a new system for depositories to monitor the foreign investment limits in listed Indian companies. The new system would become effective May 1 this year, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

A company will have to appoint any one depository as its designated depository for the purpose of monitoring the foreign investment limits. Stock exchanges BSE NSE and MSEI will have to provide the data on the paid-up equity capital of the company to its designated depository.

PNB fraud case: CBI questions senior officials of RBI

The Central Bureau of investigation has now begun questioning officials of the Reserve Bank of India in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, sources told Moneycontrol. Four senior officials of the banking regulator are reportedly being probed. According to sources, three chief general manager and one general managers were summoned by the CBI for questioning. This is the first time CBI has started investigation on RBI officials in the PNB fraud case.

After a recommendation by the public accounts committee the CBI also questioned RBI officials in the 80/20 gold scheme. "The questioning involves Mehul Choksi group of companies and controversial Chidambaram's 80/20 Gold Import scheme,” a source said.

Rupee surges 18 paise on bullish RBI growth call

The Indian rupee on Thursday recovered from deep overnight losses and ended higher by 18 paise at 64.97 against the US dollar after the RBI lowered its inflation forecast and revised up its growth outlook. The home currency touched a high of 64.95 in early trade against the greenback.

The rupee opened on a strong note at 65.03 as compared to Wednesday's close of 65.15 at the inter-bank foreign exchange (forex) market on fresh dollar selling by exporters and banks.

Promoters pledge shares worth Rs 2.4 lakh cr in March quarter

The value of shares pledged by promoters of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 2.4 lakh crore at the end of March quarter, a decline of 21 percent from the preceding three months, the bourse data showed. The value of shares pledged by promoters stood at Rs 3.03 lakh crore at the end of December quarter.

Till March this year, pledging of shares was seen in as many as 3,074 of the 5,035 BSE-listed companies. The value of these shares pledged was Rs 2,39,611 crore, the data noted. At the end of last month, value of shares pledged with non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) was Rs 1,43,336 crore.

CBI books Vadodara firm for Rs 2654-crore bank fraud, raids premises

The CBI has registered a criminal case against a Vadodara-based company dealing in electric cable and equipment and its directors for allegedly cheating various banks to the tune of Rs 2,654 crore.

The central probe agency also launched searches at the official and residential premises of the company -- Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd. (DPIL), and its directors in Vadodara in Gujarat, a CBI spokesperson said.

Mutual funds add Rs 4.75 lakh cr in FY18, AUM crosses Rs 23 lakh cr

Mutual funds' assets base surged to over Rs 23 lakh crore in 2017-18, adding Rs 4.75 lakh crore to the kitty, due to a spirited investor awareness campaign by the industry and strong participation from smaller towns.

Total AUM of all the fund houses put together soared by Rs 4.75 lakh crore, or 26 per cent, to Rs 23.05 lakh crore at the end of just concluded fiscal on March 31, 2018 from Rs 18.30 lakh crore in financial year 2017, latest update with Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) noted.