What bankers expect from Budget 23-24: greater capex, smaller deficit

Jinit Parmar
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:18 PM IST

The bankers also expect that the cost of doing business will improve, especially for MSMEs, and that financial inclusion will be expanded with greater digitisation

Between November 21 and 28, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget meetings with industry experts for the union budget of 2023-24. Eight virtual sessions were conducted, which saw the participation of more than 110 invitees representing seven stakeholder groups.

As retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance limit of 6 percent since the start of 2022, the RBI has started to bring it down on priority by raising interest rates. The central bank is expected to further hike interest rates to curb inflation, which may also curb growth.

The banking and financial services (BFSI) sector is closely monitoring these developments. While RBI’s immediate goal is to maintain price stability, bankers have varied expectations from the budget — from more capital expenditure by the government to the introduction of new investments digital expansion, and more.

We talked to the following bankers about their expectations from the budget:

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank - Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda - Gaura Sen Gupta, India Economist, IDFC First Bank - Avni Jain, Economist, HDFC Bank

Here are the edited excerpts.