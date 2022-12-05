What bankers expect from Budget 23-24: greater capex, smaller deficit

Between November 21 and 28, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held pre-budget meetings with industry experts for the union budget of 2023-24. Eight virtual sessions were conducted, which saw the participation of more than 110 invitees representing seven stakeholder groups.

As retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance limit of 6 percent since the start of 2022, the RBI has started to bring it down on priority by raising interest rates. The central bank is expected to further hike interest rates to curb inflation, which may also curb growth.

The banking and financial services (BFSI) sector is closely monitoring these developments. While RBI’s immediate goal is to maintain price stability, bankers have varied expectations from the budget — from more capital expenditure by the government to the introduction of new investments digital expansion, and more.

We talked to the following bankers about their expectations from the budget:

Murali Ramakrishnan, MD and CEO, South Indian Bank - Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda - Gaura Sen Gupta, India Economist, IDFC First Bank - Avni Jain, Economist, HDFC Bank

Here are the edited excerpts.

How has the banking sector aligned with last year’s budget initiatives?

Ramakrishnan

We are fully aligned. We have undertaken major initiatives like piloting the launch of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and the establishment of digital banking units across the country to extend various measures such as moratorium, the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), etc., to combat challenges posed by the pandemic.

Other than these, amendments passed by the parliament to strengthen bankruptcy laws, enforce banking regulations, and extend tax concessions to banking units working in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) were implemented.

Sabnavis

There was nothing specific for banks. The budget spoke of implementing the CBDC and sovereign bonds. The latter has been conceptualised but not introduced yet.

The digital banking unit that was mentioned has been implemented. There was no provision for capitalisation. Banks which require capital are accessing the market.

Sen Gupta

Significant work has been done on this front. Firstly, the MSME credit guarantee scheme has supported the off-take of credit to the sector. This is evident in the bank credit data, where credit growth to micro and small industries has grown 15.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) as of October 2022.

PSU bank balance sheets have also seen significant improvement, with gross NPA reduced to 7.6 percent as of March 2022, which is further projected to drop to 7.1 percent by March 2023.

What do you expect from this year’s budget?

Ramakrishnan

We expect some changes in capital gains tax rules to enhance consumption in the economy.

In addition, we believe the government will stick to the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP). This is due to rising non-excise tax collections. Even with minor slippages for the upcoming quarter taken into account, we still think the deficit won't go above 6.4 percent, with 6 percent being the goal for FY24.

The government may introduce ‘HAPPY cards’ for non-resident Indians (NRIs) for digital know-your-customer (KYC). Also, it would focus on greater financial inclusion using new technology and increased open market share/bond issuance by public sector banks (PSB).

We also expect the government to bring in measures to boost smooth credit flow into agri credit, strengthen the legal system to expedite faster recovery in case of non-performing assets (NPAs), and simplify the release of claims guaranteed by the government under ECLGS.

Sabnavis

The focus should be to move along the path of prudence. There will be higher spending on capital expenditure and the deficit will be lowered by 0.5-0.75 percent.

Looking at income tax, there would be some relief to encourage consumption. I expect that disinvestment of around Rs 40,000 to 50,000 crore would be in the budget this year.

Sen Gupta

We expect the FY24 union budget to focus on continuing fiscal deficit consolidation, which is important from a macro stability perspective.

At the same time, from a growth perspective, we expect capital expenditure to continue to rise, and savings due to a lower subsidy outgo in FY24. Continued support to the capex cycle is key to drive growth as well as generate employment.

The MSME sector, which was adversely impacted by the pandemic, will need continued support. We advocate extending the credit guarantee scheme to this sector.

The government also needs to support domestic manufacturing and employment generation by expanding the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Jain

The government is likely to continue with its focus on expanding capital expenditure in the upcoming budget. Besides an increased allocation to capital intensive segments, they could continue with interest-free capex loans to states.

The government might also address the distress in the rural segment by focusing on rural sector-focused schemes like MGNREGA, PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, etc.

How do you see the banking sector working with digital expansion?

Ramakrishnan

Once CBDC takes off, the government will probably launch similar initiatives using technologies such as AI, ML, blockchain, etc., facilitated by the rapid roll out of 5G.

Also, inclusion of credit cards in UPI is expected.

The fast-growing fintech ecosystem will motivate the government to propose initiatives for data security, and for this, collaboration is expected between banking and other sectors for consent-based data sharing.

Sabnavis

Banks have their own path on the digital landscape that is being independently implemented. Banks have undertaken initiatives like digital banking units and CBDC.

What new investment initiatives are expected for capital infusion into the economy and the banking sector?

Ramakrishnan

The government is likely to undertake greater capital expenditure in FY24 to deal with the challenges of a deepening global economic downturn. The capex may include a separate line of credit for states.

To make India a bigger destination for global investments, it is expected that the government will focus on significantly improving the cost of doing business, especially for MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises), along with lowering (added, please see) healthcare costs.

Sabnavis

Banks will raise capital as needed as most of them are now capable of doing so. Therefore, there will be less need for the government to infuse capital.