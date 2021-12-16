MARKET NEWS

What are gender neutral cards?

December 16, 2021 / 02:47 PM IST

Play the hand you have been dealt. But what if you don’t want to, what if you want to change the deck this Christmas? Dutch card fan, Indy Mellink has an answer. Mellink, a forensic psychology graduate, didn’t like that in a deck of playing cards, Kings are valued more than Queens. She believes that, even in such small ways, gender hierarchy is reinforced. So she began selling a deck that has gold, silver and bronze, in place of the face cards. After more than ten centuries of playing, do we finally have the right set to gift for the season?

#Card deck #christmas gifts #gender-neutral
Dec 16, 2021

