What are Different Types of Life Insurance Policy Add-ons, and Are They Worth Spending on?

Image credit: Suneesh K

If you are worried about your family's future, buying a term plan could provide a safety net for your family's finances in case of an unforeseen event. A term plan is the simplest type of life insurance plan that offers a death benefit in a lump sum or an income stream to the nominees of the life assured.

However, even though a term plan provides for your family's financial security in critical times, it may not be enough in certain circumstances. For example, suppose the earning member of the family gets severely injured in an accident or gets diagnosed with a life-threatening disease. In that case, a term plan will not help cover the gap in income or pay for the prolonged treatment. In such situations, insurance add-ons or riders come handy.

Depending on the insurance provider, different riders may be available to increase your insurance coverage. You can purchase these add-on riders along with your term plan by paying a nominal amount to guarantee your family's financial security in adverse circumstances.

Top Add-ons Worth Considering with Your Insurance



Accidental Disability Rider



When you buy an insurance plan, the riders available to you may vary with the insurance provider and the type of policy you purchase. For instance, HDFC Life's Sanchay Plus , a savings insurance plan, offers three different riders to extend your policy coverage. These are:

Accidents are unpredictable. They can leave individuals disabled for life, making it difficult to continue working or forcing them to move to a less strenuous job with limited avenues for growth. If they have dependents, loss of income due to an accident could add to stress and derail the family's financial future.

Purchasing an accidental disability rider with a term insurance policy can cover the policyholder's finances during such unfortunate incidents. For example, suppose someone purchases the accidental disability rider with the HDFC Life Sanchay Plus policy. Then, in the event of a permanent disability due to an accident that renders them unable to work or leads to a physical impairment, the policyholder will be paid a regular monthly income. This income will be equal to one percent of the sum assured under the policy for ten years. So, if the sum assured under the policy is Rs 1 crore, the policyholder will receive an approximate amount of Rs 1 lakh per month for ten years.



Critical Illness Rider



It's worth noting that an accidental disability rider is not available as a stand-alone policy and can generally only be purchased as an add-on with a term insurance policy. If an individual works in hazardous conditions, has a risky work profile, or is prone to accidents, this rider could be worth having in their term policy.

The modern world is plagued with several life-threatening diseases. Even healthy individuals sometimes fall prey to cancer, strokes, and other illnesses that call for prolonged and expensive treatment. Having a critical illness rider on top of a term insurance policy could help ease the burden of costly treatments by providing a lump sum if the policyholder is diagnosed with any medical conditions covered by the rider.

The critical illness rider in the HDFC Life Sanchay Plus policy covers the policyholder against 19 illnesses, including cancer, first heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, major burns, etc. If the policyholder is diagnosed with any of the listed conditions, they could receive the maximum amount equivalent to the sum assured under the base policy.



HDFC Life Protect Plus



It's worth noting that a critical illness cover doesn't provide for pre-existing diseases. Therefore, if an individual's family has a history of certain diseases, it could be worth purchasing this rider at an early age before incurring a pre-existing condition that could lead the insurance company to deny the insurance application at a later stage.

This is a unique add-on available with the HDFC Life Sanchay Plus policy. It includes three options – personal accident cover, accidental death cover, and cancer cover. It is possible to choose all three options, but personal accident cover and accidental death cover cannot be selected together. The difference is that a personal accident cover provides a payout in case of both accidental death and permanent disability due to an accident. In contrast, an accidental death cover only offers a payout in case of accidental death.

The Bottom Line

Optional riders can help expand the safety cover for your family's financial future in case of different exigencies like disability or death due to an accident or being diagnosed with a critical illness. The cost of a rider varies from one insurer to another, but, overall, they provide a cost-effective way to strengthen the basic term insurance cover. For instance, by choosing some of the optional riders with the HDFC Life Sanchay Plus policy, you not only get assured benefits on maturity and a significant death cover but also better protection to safeguard your family's dreams in different situations.