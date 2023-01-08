 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What ancient wisdom can teach businesses about sustainable finance

The Conversation
Jan 08, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Some businesses in certain parts of the world operate based on respect for all living beings, not just humans – particularly in countries that adhere to dharmic religions such as Jainism and Hinduism.

"There are many belief systems that do not separate nature from humanity, but rather encourage its preservation. Businesses can follow such doctrines and still be successful." (Photo: Srikanta H.U. via Unsplash)

Atul K. Shah, City, University of London

The world of business tends to prioritise concepts of profit maximisation, economies of scale and the importance of shareholder value. As the industry has developed over centuries, these concepts have become deeply embedded in global financial systems.

But some businesses in certain parts of the world operate based on respect for all living beings, not just humans – particularly in countries that adhere to dharmic religions such as Jainism and Hinduism (primarily across the Indian subcontinent, southeast and central Asia). Learning about such ways of working could help the global business world to become more sustainable and address the climate crisis.

Research shows that nature has long been treated as a resource or something “outside” the economic system, that exists for the benefit of humans. But the fact that the rate of species extinctions as a result of human activity is at least 1,000 times the natural rate shows just how interdependent humans and nature are. The effects of business on our climate are also clear, with 71% of the world’s fossil fuel emissions coming from just 100 multinational corporations.

Addressing this attitude to nature in much of the business world would require changing economic theory and belief systems to recognise the sentience of all life on earth and the need to protect other living beings. This would require profound behavioural and cultural transformation to meet the environmental challenges the world faces right now.