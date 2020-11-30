WFH Tips: The best laptops priced under Rs 50,000

After the smartphone, laptops are the second device owned or purchased by almost everyone, be it a student, business owner, freelancer, or office worker. Thanks to this demand, there are many options available in the laptop segment across the price range. As a majority of the day-to-day users would prefer to spend below Rs 50,000 on a personal laptop, here are the top 7 options to consider.

>> Under Rs 30,000

1. Avita Pura NS14A6INU442 – Rs 24,990 onwards

Avita is a relatively lesser-known name in the Indian laptop market, but their products are impressive for the price. This particular model offers a 14-inch screen with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 processor. You also get 4GB RAM and 256GB SSD for smooth performance. In addition to these specifications, the Avita Pura weighs just 1.34kg, has a USB Type-C port, up to 8 hours of battery life and comes with a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365. The only catch is that it runs Windows 10 Home in S mode that limits installing apps from Microsoft Store.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

2. HP 15 3200U – Rs 30,000

This HP offering is powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 dual-core processor, 1TB HDD storage, along with 4GB DDR 4 RAM that can be upgraded to up to 16GB if required. You get a 15.6-inch screen, but it comes with HD resolution (1366 x 766 pixels), which is the compromise you will have to make at this price point. Weighing 2kg, the laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10 and gives you two USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, Ethernet and an HD webcam. The laptop's highlight is that it supports fast charging, and it comes with MS Office preloaded.

>> Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000

1. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 – Rs 32,990

Lenovo's entry-level ThinkPad offers the iconic ThinkPad design and features the ThinkShutter physical webcam cover for privacy. Hardware specifications include an Intel Core i3 10th generation processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB storage. It has a 14-inch LED-backlit anti-glare display with 1920 x 1080 pixels, and its power button integrated a fingerprint reader for faster access. You get Windows 10 OS, dual speakers with Dolby Advanced Audio, USB Type-C port with power delivery and a claimed battery life of up to 12.8 hours.

2. Asus VivoBook 14 M409DA – Rs 39,990

The VivoBook 14 from Asus weighs just 1.6kg and features a 14-inch display with sleek side bezels and full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels). It is one of the few laptops at this price to be powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor and comes with 8GB DDR 4 RAM, Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 256GB SSD for storage, along with a 2.5-inch SATA slot for storage expansion. You get a chiclet keyboard, touchpad with gesture support and a fingerprint scanner for authentications. You have to sacrifice the battery life – the VivoBook 14 has a 2-cell battery, which would struggle to last over 4 hours of usage.

>> Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000

1. Mi Notebook 14 – Rs 41,999

Xiaomi is a known brand in the smartphone segment, but it recently forayed into the laptop segment. Their Mi Notebook 14 is one of the cheapest laptops to offer the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor. It also has 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage and a battery life of up to 10 hours. Its got a 14-inch full HD anti-glare screen, scissor-switch keyboard with dust protection layer and an excellent multi-touch trackpad with palm rejection. The laptop weighs 1.5kg and comes preloaded with Windows 10 Home operating system and a one month trial of Office 365. Due to the sleek design of the computer, there is no built-in webcam on the device. Thankfully, Xiaomi bundles a plug and play Mi Webcam HD in the price.

2. HP Pavilion x360 – Rs 47,990

If you are specifically looking for a convertible touchscreen laptop, then the HP Pavilion x360 is the only option available in the sub Rs 50,000 price segment. Powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, the x360 has 8GB DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD storage for zippy performance and up to 7 hours battery life with fast charge support. Weighing 1.58kg, the x360 has a 14-inch full HD display with sleek bezels and edge to edge glass. You get the Windows 10 Home operating system and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 preloaded on the laptop.