We've repositioned JioGenNext as a market access programme to help founders build scale, value: Amey Mashelkar

Amey Mashelkar, Head, JioGenNext, the startup-focused division of Reliance Industries, says founders now need access to opportunities that can help them scale faster and that is why the programme will focus on building technology and exploring partnerships.

The startup accelerator, which launched with the first batch of 11 startups in 2014, has nurtured 170 such companies, so far, that have collectively raised Rs 2,600 crore.

In these seven years a lot has changed. Startups tend to focus only on their product or technology but creating the right value proposition is equally important, says Mashelkar.

JioGenNext helps them iterate their value proposition in a way that outcomes can be seen clearly by stakeholders, he says in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol. Edited excerpts:

From the time when JioGenNext was set up to this day, a few key events have taken place, none bigger than the COVID crisis. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital services in the country. Can you give me a sense of the opportunities that Indian startups have?

If the amount of venture capital going into startups is any indicator, the picture is clear. There is significant capital invested in the last two years behind the rapid digital adoption across the country. From e-commerce to entertainment to e-work, all categories have seen a massive upsurge.

We have seen 88 companies rise to unicorn status, thanks to the digital transformation of India with Jio at the centre of it. At JioGenNext itself, we have seen Rs 305 crore being invested in 10 early-stage startups in the past 10 months.

How would you like to sum up the operations of JioGenNext? What are some of the milestones?

We started our journey with our Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s vision of nurturing startups, as he recognised very early on that startups will increasingly become a great power of talent, technology and innovation for our country.

Our first batch of 11 startups was in late 2014. At that point, we had just started discovering what nurturing startups really means. What was heart-warming was the response and support that we received from everybody in our organisation.

Fast forward seven years, we have now nurtured 170 startups who have collectively raised Rs 2,600 crore in early-stage venture capital. Apart from fund-raising, about 50 of our startups have engaged in commercial partnerships with RIL/Jio with applications in AI/ML, IoT, AR, enterprise software and mobile apps.

From an acquisition perspective, 21 startups were acquired by the industry. In that sense, there is a great satisfaction that our programme has been able to impact the lives of our founders and supported them in their journey to achieve their dreams.

Funding is in abundance, so do you expect a further boom in the ecosystem with more exciting products coming in? If so, which areas will see the maximum traction?

If you look at the ecosystem as a whole, the first wave of support to startups was in building exciting products. I believe now the focus will shift to execution and growth. We have the fundamentals in place and the ecosystem can absorb significant capital and put it to productive use.

Fundamentally, all areas of the economy have been impacted by digital. Hence, that’s the underlying trend. We see great opportunities for founders in areas such as healthcare, agriculture and financial services.

What are JioGenNext’s key objectives for the near future? How do you plan to achieve them?

When we started, we had to discover what mentoring a startup really meant. Now the ecosystem is ripe with mentors and advisers who bring specific expertise to the table. Going forward, founders will need access to opportunities that can help them test for scale. Our focus will, therefore, be on scale and building technology and teams for scale. To achieve this, we have reimagined our programme. We have repositioned JioGenNext as a market-access programme.

Can you elaborate on the repositioning?

The programme now runs on two tracks. One track is RIL/Jio access—to build bridges for founders in the RIL/Jio ecosystem and to explore partnerships and opportunities that can help them scale fast. To do this effectively, the first step of creating the right value proposition is very important. Startups tend to focus only on their product/technology. We iterate their value proposition in a way where the outcomes can be seen clearly by our stakeholders.

This is normally followed by an engagement to explore the proof of concept potentially leading to a contract. Our stakeholders approach this from a mentorship point of view as opposed to just a plain evaluation. This creates more room for founders to tweak their value proposition and build something that can just fly within our ecosystem. We call this approach adopted by our stakeholders as “customers-as-mentors”.

The second track revolves around mentorship. Our program is personalised. For example, after Dr Shailesh Kumar, Chief Data Scientist at Jio takes a group session on AI (artificial intelligence), he follows it up with a 1:1 discussion with founders to advise them on their individual path.

Our major value-add is around product innovation, go-to-market and execution strategy, pitch preparation and fund-raising, hiring and PR.

Our programme is also outcome-oriented. So, if it’s connections, then we want to see how it led to new opportunities in hiring, fund-raising, getting new customers, or app distribution. By making it outcome-oriented, founders commit their time to the process as well.

How important is the founding team? How does one go about putting together the best possible founding team at a startup?

There is no such thing as the best founding team. Startups are formed by friends, colleagues, or sometimes family members who come together to achieve a mission. They come together because there is comfort in knowing the strengths and weaknesses of each other. And that’s ok. You need co-dependence in a founding team.

However, it is important to have the 3 As in the founding team—Ability, Attitude and Aptitude. Ability to lead and execute, Attitude towards others and Aptitude to differentiate. And this is a multiplication of the three As and not an addition. So, if even one of them is zero, then the result of the equation is zero.

Having said that, the most important ‘A’ is Attitude. At least one founder needs to have this A in place. Only then the team has a fair shot at winning in the market.

What are the common mistakes that Indian startups make, especially in the initial stages? How can they be avoided?

To explain this, I have to first describe the framework that we use. Our mentorship follows the ASSURED framework invented by Dr RA Mashelkar.

ASSURED stands for: A: Affordability – how do I make my product affordable for my customer? S: Scale—how do I build my technology and talent for scale? S: Sustainability—how can I have a sustainable business model? U: User experience—how do I make my product simple to use? R: Rapid—how do I scale rapidly? E: Excellence—how do I maintain quality as I scale? D: Distinctive— how do I become and stay differentiated?

Normally, a founder starts and stops at ‘D’, which is how do I build something distinctive. To just focus only on distinctiveness is the most common mistake made by founders.

As you move through different phases of your startup, the other moving parts become super important. For example, what if your tech can’t ‘Scale’? Or you don’t have a ‘Sustainable’ business model and have to continuously depend on venture capital?

What if you’re sacrificing ‘Excellence’ because you’re ‘Rapidly’ ‘Scaling’. What if in the pursuit of ‘Affordability’, you sacrifice a ‘Sustainable’ business model? What if the ‘User Experience’ is poor and hence, you won’t (have) customer adoption at ‘Scale’? So, you see, the hard part of building a startup is to balance these moving parts simultaneously and keep making progress on each one of them.

I see a lot of founders being fascinated by raising venture capital and spending it on customer acquisition. Some founders that I have worked with couldn’t make the right decision in time for their shareholders when it came to raising more capital versus getting acquired.

But yet mistakes are fundamental to eventual success.

Having said all of the above, you can’t avoid mistakes. The beauty of building a startup is that you won’t be judged for making mistakes. In fact, if you’re not making mistakes, you aren’t growing.

However, founders need the right culture and ethics at the founding stage. If you have the right culture and ethics, you won’t be judged for your mistakes. You can even speak about your mistakes openly in public forums and people will understand. Every mistake made for the right reasons is valuable for a startup.

