Westlife eyes almost 3-fold sales growth in next 5 yrs, to add 300 McDonald's restaurants by 2027

Dec 02, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

60 per cent of the new stores are likely to be in the southern region and the rest in the western zone.

Westlife Foodworld, the master franchisee of McDonald's restaurants for West and South India, is looking for an almost three-fold jump in sales up to Rs 4,500 crore in the next five years by 2027, mainly on the back of network expansion, omnichannel approach, according to company officials.

As part of network expansion, Westlife Foodworld will add around 300 McDonald's restaurants in the next five years, in which 60 per cent of the new stores are likely to be in the southern region and the rest in the western zone, said the company in its 'Vision 2027'.

The company, which through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants operates 337 McDonald's restaurants (as of September 30, 2022), has already commenced the work on the next 200 stores.

"Westlife Foodworld's vision 2027 is strategic guidance for our road ahead. We see doubling our sales to (Rs) 40-45 billion in the next 5 years on the back of adding around 300 restaurants by 2027," said Westlife Foodworld Executive Director Akshay Jatia.

According to Jatia, besides network expansion, omnichannel approach, cost optimisation, menu management and capital efficiency would also be the "key growth drivers".

"The external tailwinds which include nuclearisation of families, urbanisation and 'rurban' India's increasing eating out habit and rising aspirations will add to our growth numbers," he added.