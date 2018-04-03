Westlife Development plans to nearly double count of McDonald's outlets to 500 by 2022

Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt Ltd (HRPL), a master franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India is planning to take its current 270 outlets to 400-500 outlets by 2022.

“We currently have 270 restaurants of McDonald's and we are planning to open 400-500 restaurants by 2022 which will serve 400-500 mln customers” Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman, Westlife Development Ltd said at a press conference held in Mumbai today.

Jatia also said the company is planning to make investments of Rs 800-1,000 crore in the next 1-2 years.

West life Development Ltd focuses on putting up and operating Quick Service Restaurants (QSR) in India through its subsidiary Hardcastle Restaurants.

HRPL serves around 200 million customers, annually, at its 271 McDonald’s restaurants spread across 37 cities.

McDonald’s today also announced ‘The Good Food Story’ to promote nutritive and wholesome food.

In order to make food wholesome and nutritious for millennials, Mc Donald’s has reduced the sodium and, oil content in its products.

For instance, the sodium across fries, nuggets, patties and sauces has been reduced by over 20 percent and if has also reduced the oil content in mayonnaise by 40 percent.

The restaurant chain reported net profit of Rs 7.75 crore for the quarter ended December 2017, against a net loss of Rs 1.71 crore during the corresponding year-ago period.