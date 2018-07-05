App
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Western Coalfields logs record production, deliveries in Q1

The company had dispatched 2,412 rakes as against 1,944 rakes to power plants, a growth of 24 percent.

Western Coalfields, a subsidiary of national miner Coal India, today said that it has achieved record production and despatch in the first quarter.

The company said it has produced 9.643 million tonne of coal during the June quarter, registering a growth of over 18 percent. Similarly, it despatched over 13 million tonne during this period, which is growth of 22.2 percent over the same period last year.

"This has resulted in all-time high growth in despatch, particularly to power plants. With this substantial growth in despatch, we are fully geared up to meet the demand from power plants, it said in press release.

It dispatched 2,412 rakes as against 1,944 rakes to power plants, a growth of 24 percent.

While daily production crossed 1 lakh tonne, daily despatch touched 1.50 lakh tonne, and the available stock touched over 7.6 million tonne in the mines.

The compay had achieved 46.2 million tonne production and 48.7 million tonne of despatch in FY18.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Business #Coal India

